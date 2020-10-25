When pressed for evidence that Joe Biden took money from a foreign country or a foreign company, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel obviously had none – so she blamed the media, played the victim and started tap dancing about “socialism.”

Host Chris Wallace asked McDaniel about the so-called Hunter Biden scandal during her appearance on Fox News Sunday today. He did a good job of refusing to let her wriggle away from the point.

WALLACE: Do you have any proof – because he’s denied it – do you have any proof that Joe Biden ever took one penny from either a foreign country or a foreign company?

MCDANIEL: I think that’s incumbent upon the press to start investigating. I think what’s frightening is we should have a free and fair press that should be looking at a laptop that has not been disputed by the Biden campaign to be authentic. These emails are deeply troubling as it looks like Hunter Biden is negotiating with a Chinese energy company to profit, not just for himself, but for his father. But it warrants an investigation. That’s not my job, that’s the press’ job. That’s the FBI, those who have this laptop, to look into it. But what’s amazing –

Wallace interrupted and underscored the point that there is no proof. Likely realizing she was trapped, McDaniel began playing the conservative victim.

WALLACE: But let me ask you. The FBI has had the hard drive since December. Why haven’t they come up with any evidence?

MCDANIEL: I don’t know. I’m not in the internal aspects of that investigation but what’s even more disturbing is Twitter is censoring these stories. The press is saying this has been debunked without even investigating it. Why are they doing that? Why are they covering for the story? If this were the Trump family and this laptop had emerged, it would be all over the news 24/7.

It is frightening as we are looking at a candidate that is going to take us closer to socialism, that we have a press that is showing itself not to be free and fair and I’m glad you’re asking this question and I’m glad you will ask Gretchen Whitmer [the next guest]. If the vice president of the United States was monetizing his position to benefit his family

WALLACE: OK

MCDANIEL: That’s deeply concerning.