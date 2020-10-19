Tucker Carlson has a new way of calling white supremacy a hoax: pretending nobody knows what it is.

You may recall that last year, Tucker Carlson took a sudden, mid-week “vacation” one night after he called white supremacy a “hoax” that is “actually not a real problem in America.”

Friday night, he changed up the words, but the meaning was the same:

CARLSON: Why doesn't anyone ever define white supremacy? What is white supremacy? It’s America's biggest problem, the FBI has said that. It’s the biggest problem we face. Not China, not the economy, it’s white supremacy. But what is it exactly? White supremacy is not voting for Joe Biden, that's the functional definition.

This is taken from my October 17, 2020 post for Crooks and Liars. You can read the rest of it and watch the video from the October 16, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight here.