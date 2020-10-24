Poor Sen. Lindsey Graham! After selling most of his soul to Donald Trump, Fox’s Lou Dobbs urged voters to “tune out” Graham for holding on to that last vestige. Or, as Dobbs put it, “Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn.”

Dobbs’ big beefs seem to be that Graham reached an agreement for Twitter and Facebook heads to appear before his Senate Judiciary Committee after the election, instead of subpoenaing them to appear before. Also, that Graham hasn't investigated, i.e. prosecuted Obamagate enough. Never mind that the Department of Justice just dropped the matter without charges.

Media Matters caught the rant:

DOBBS: These are the remarks of South Carolina's courageous senator who is so concerned with our First Amendment rights and Americans’ right to know. He said this, "I think we're close to getting a voluntary agreement for after the election, which I think would be a great time to do it, see how the election went and we are looking at November."

Well, just to be clear, I don't know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It's just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying stay tuned. He said he was gonna get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee which has been a year and a half, actually longer, of absolute inert, inert response to these pressing issues of our day.

Newsflash for Dobbs: With the coronavirus pandemic spiking and the economy suffering, I doubt most Americans – other than the most virulent Trumpers who are desperate for their favorite p***y grabber to be re-elected - care all that much about Obamagate or whether a hearing with social media chiefs occurs before or after the election . In fact, a recent New York Times poll found, “With just two weeks left in the campaign, Mr. Trump does not hold an edge on any of the most pressing issues at stake in the election” and “Most of all, the survey makes clear that crucial constituencies are poised to reject Mr. Trump because they cannot abide his conduct.”

In other words, much as I would love to see Graham thrown out of office, it's not his fault Trump is doing so poorly in the polls.

But haters gotta hate and when he’s not loving on Trump, Dobbs is one heck of a hater:

DOBBS: And this is what, by the way, Donald Trump said of Senator Lindsey Graham back in 2016 while he was campaigning for the presidency in South Carolina - I believe the president's words about the senator then apply today. He said, "I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States. I don't think he could run for dogcatcher in this state and win again. I really don't. Other than that, I think he's wonderful. He's one of the dumbest human beings I've ever seen. The guy is a nut job."

Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn. He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He's done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again, stay tuned. Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.

Sad!

You can watch this Trumper-on-Trumper actions below, from the October 23, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.