Seth Meyers coined the perfect term for Fox’s Trump propagandists as he ridiculed their knee-jerk defense of Trump’s indefensible lies to the public about the threat of the coronavirus, with special focus on Lou Dobbs.

Yesterday, I posted Media Matters’ terrific video showing Fox News hosts and contributors absurdly claiming that Trump’s lies were proof of his awesome leadership that prevented panic.

Last night, Meyers gave them the comedic treatment in his "A Closer Look" segment.

First up, Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, whom Meyers dubbed “Baghdad Blob.”

Meyers noted the cascade of what should have been disturbing news to any legit cable news host:

MEYERS: We’ve learned that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security censored intelligence on Russian meddling in the 2020 election, downplayed the threat of white supremacist terrorism and distorted evidence to match Trump’s lies about Antifa. The health department tried to muzzle the government’s top infectious disease expert and prevent him from warning the public about the dangers coronavirus poses to children. And on top of all that, the president admitted, on tape, months ago, that he knew the coronavirus was deadly and airborne and confessed that he was lying when he downplayed the threat of a dangerous and highly infectious disease.

Or, as Fox News [sic] put it –

We then saw a clip of Dobbs opening his show with this:

DOBBS: Good evening, everybody. President Trump today had a great day, a day that any president could only dream of.

Dobbs was crowing over Trump’s go-nowhere nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize by a racist Norwegian from the same party as Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in a car bombing outside the prime minister's residence and a shooting attack at a camp, in 2011.

Meyers went off on Dobbs, who deserved every bit:

MEYERS: Oh, look everybody, it’s Baghdad Blob. I’ve heard of brown nosing, but apparently Dobbs is in there so deep, his hair turned brown.

Normally, when an old man says something like that, you have to tell him [shouting] Grandpa, Harry Truman is dead!

But hey, if I’m gonna believe anyone, it’s the guy who combs his hair like a five year-old at a wedding. [In a child’s voice] I’m a big boy, Mommy, and you can trust me to hold the rings.

These guys are all such creepy weirdos. They’re like Stepford pundits.

Dobbs talks like a guy who just got through with six hours of electroshock therapy.

But even the Fox News reality distortion machine couldn’t hide the damning truth because it was in the president’s own words.

Later in the video, Meyers played clips of Fox pundits regurgitating Trump’s ridiculous claim that he lied to maintain calm and prevent panic.

MEYERS: Oh, yeah, totally. Trump’s the picture of calm and poise. He’s spent the last four years claiming caravans of migrants were going to kill everyone and airplanes full of mysterious black-clad thugs were flying cross country to burn down cities. He’s a human embodiment of yelling fire in a crowded theater.

Watch it below for some late-night laughs, via Late Night with Seth Meyers.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)