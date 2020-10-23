Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) and Fox News host Neil Cavuto conveniently ignored how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has obstructed a COVID relief package, while ramming through a Supreme Court confirmation, in order to blame Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the Senate’s failure to pass a bill.

Kennedy went on Fox News Wednesday for a round of disrespectful finger pointing .

He said, “I do not believe that there will be another coronavirus bill before the election, maybe not even this Congress, for three reasons: Number one, Speaker Pelosi does not want a bill. Number two, Speaker Pelosi does not want a bill. Number three, Speaker Pelosi does not want a bill.”

Host Neil Cavuto interrupted. “So, what is she doing now? If she doesn’t want a bill, I mean, she has all these talks with [Treasury Secretary] Mnuchin? I mean what’s the real deal?”

“I understand that she says otherwise, and certain members of the press parrot everything she says. They suck it up like a Hoover Deluxe,” Kennedy replied. “But she doesn’t want a bill, and if you think otherwise, all you have to do is look at her interview with Wolf Blitzer on another network.” (Pelosi made it very clear in that contentious interview she wants a bill, but a better bill than what the Republicans are trying to force her to accept.)

But Kennedy baselessly accused Pelosi of opposing the Republican bill because “she thinks it will help President Trump. She does not like President Trump, she is angry at President Trump.”

“You can only be young once but you can always be immature,” Kennedy sneered. He added that Pelosi should “fill out a hurt feelings report, and let us pass another bill to try to help the American people.”

Cavuto did not note that the House passed a bill in May and an updated version on October 1 which the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is stonewalling. But Cavuto did challenge the overall point by saying that Mnuchin is a “smart man” and pointedly asking, “Is he being duped?”

“Yes, I think so,” Kennedy responded. He said Trump’s team of negotiators “are doing their very best to keep these talks alive” and “are exercising the patience of Job.” He piled on more contempt for Pelosi: “I wish she would put her personal and political feelings aside, but she’s not going to do that.”

You can watch Kennedy try to blame Pelosi for McConnell prioritizing a Supreme Court confirmation over suffering Americans below, from the October 21, 2020 Your World.

CORRECTION: This post originally stated that this interview aired October 22. That was an editing error, not the author's.