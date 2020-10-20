Sean Hannity comparing Donald Trump contracting coronavirus to Winston Churchill fighting World War II could not have been a more deserving winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll.

You can check out Hannity’s outrageous quote as well as the competition and the full poll results here.

But do check out this week’s candidates below:

Sen. Lindsey Graham yet again using Fox News as a fundraising platform to beg for money:

Liberals hate my guts. … I’ve been a friend of Trump, no worse in the liberal world than to try to help Trump. They’re trying to buy South Carolina. … [I]f you want to help me, help me by going to my website.

“Objective” correspondent John Roberts gushing over Amy Coney Barrett’s lack of notes during her confirmation hearing:

You know, very often Bill [Hemmer], when you actually are the smartest person in the room, you don’t need notes, and clearly she has got a depth of knowledge of what, a depth of recollection of the things that she has been involved in that would challenge most people on this planet I would think.

“Pro-Life” Sen. Bill Cassidy shrugging off Americans dying from coronavirus:

[W]e’re gonna continue, as we reopen the economy, to have a spike in cases. One more thing on that: there’s an article in today’s Wall Street Journal about how the south has been more aggressive reopening the economy, has the lowest unemployment rate. Yes, we have more infections. And we have a little bit more death, which is tragic. But we can’t ignore the tragedy of a locked-down economy in which we have increased instances of domestic abuse, alcohol abuse, suicide, etcetera.

