Fox’s Chief White House Correspondent John Roberts joined host Bill Hemmer in swooning over Amy Coney Barrett’s intelligence, supposedly demonstrated in her lack of notes or briefing book.

Hemmer set up the praise by marveling over the fact that Barrett had “no notes, no pen, no briefing book.”

He tossed to Roberts to tell viewers how the White House thinks the confirmation process is going.

Before getting to that, Roberts slobbered.

ROBERTS: You know, very often Bill when you actually are the smartest person in the room, you don’t need notes, and clearly she has got a depth of knowledge of what, a depth of recollection of the things that she has been involved in that would challenge most people on this planet I would think.

When you refuse to answer even the most basic questions, you don’t need notes.

You can watch the supposedly “straight news” guys openly admire Barrett below, from the October 13, 2020 Bill Hemmer Reports.