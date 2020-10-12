Greg Gutfeld was our runaway winner last week, with 69% of our voters agreeing that his quote, suggesting that Donald Trump caught coronavirus because he is bravely leading America through a threat, was the most outrageous.

You can check out Gutfeld’s quote and the full poll results here.

This week’s nominees are below:

Gillian Turner, defending Donald Trump exposing Secret Service officers to his coronavirus in order to take a joy ride:

[I]s it not also the job of Secret Service agents to put their life on the line every single day for the president?

Sean Hannity, comparing Trump’s case of coronavirus to Winston Churchill in World War II.

HANNITY: And on the other side of the Atlantic, 1940, the great Winston Churchill echoed this fearless call to action, a powerful address. Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be. For without victory, there is no survival.

WINSTON CHURCHILL, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: I had nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat. You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word: victory. Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory, however long and hard the road may be, for without victory, there is no survival.

HANNITY: And during the bombing of Britain, where was he everyday? Going out and risking his life, being among the people of Great Britain.

In times of great hardship, you must fight for survival. And that is exactly what the president has done during this country's battle against COVID-19.

Brit Hume, demanding that Joe Biden “get on with life” and debate Trump in person whether he’s contagious or not:

There's a real need in this country to get on with life. And presidential and vice presidential debates are a part of that. So, the idea that if the president is still potentially infected in some way, that you couldn't stage an in-person debate I think flies in the face of all that we've been told about this disease.

Donald Trump, blaming Gold Star families for his case of coronavirus:

I figured there would be a chance that I would catch it. Sometimes I would be with, in groups of, for instance, Gold Star families. I met with Gold Star families – I didn’t want to cancel that. But they all came in and they all talked about their son and daughter and father and, you know, they all came up to me and they’re telling me a story, Maria. It was really amazing, actually. Beautiful but sad.

And they come up and they’re telling me a story about my son, sir, was in Iraq or he was in Afghanistan. And, sir, he did this and he did and then he charged in order to save his friends. And yes, sir, he was killed but he saved his friends. He’s so brave, sir.

And they’re telling me these stories and I can’t say “back up, stand 10 feet." You know, I just can’t do it. And I went through, like, 35 people and everyone had a different story. I could also say, don’t tell stories. They’re telling the story of their son who just died, or daughter, or husband who just died in a war or recently died. You know, mostly over the last 10-12 years but some very recent.

And I can’t back up Maria, and say, “Give me room, I want room. Give me 12 feet, stay 12 feet away when you’re talking - ” They come, they come within an inch of my face sometimes. They want to hug me and they want to kiss me. And they do. And, frankly, I’m not telling them to back up. I’m not doing it. But I did say it’s like, you know, it’s obviously dangerous. It’s a dangerous thing, I guess, if you go by the COVID thing. But I figured – look, I look at the numbers. I figured that probably at some point I’d catch it and I’ll get better. That’s what happened.

Tucker Carlson, attacking a public service announcement by California Governor Gavin Newsom promoting face mask wearing:

What if [wearing a mask] doesn’t help anyone? Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t. Has there ever been shallower virtue signaling?

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of October 18, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

