The cohosts of Fox’s Outnumbered show can’t seem to tell the difference between the Secret Service risking their lives to protect a president from outside threats and risking their lives to ensure Donald Trump can take a joy ride while he’s infected with COVID-19 and highly contagious.

Most of the panelists had obvious reservations about Trump’s stunt in which he left the hospital yesterday and got into a sealed car so the Secret Service could drive him around and let him wave to his supporters. But they defended the behavior by claiming it's the Secret Service agent's job to risk his or her life and they've probably been exposed already.

As you can see in the video below, cohost Gillian Turner read a statement from the White House saying, “Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the president and all those supporting it, including PPE. The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.” As if only a corrupt, anti-Trump media would not be 100% reassured by this vague statement.

The Secret Service doesn’t seem reassured. The Washington Post reports:

A growing number of Secret Service agents have been concerned about the president’s seeming indifference to the health risks they face when traveling with him in public, and a few reacted with outrage to the trip, asking how Trump’s desire to be seen outside his hospital suite justified the jeopardy to agents protecting him.

But the Fox News panelists, each in separate locations to protect their own selves, suggested that needlessly exposing themselves to Trump’s germs for the sake of his ego is part of a Secret Service agent's job description.

First up, Dr. Nicole Saphier, who is a radiologist (when she’s not playing a legal expert on TV), not an infectious disease expert. We’ve already had a good look at her moral compass when she whined that too many people have health insurance, thanks to Obamacare. She has also complained that so many insured “took away the incentivizations for good behavior choices.” Ironically, Fox News’ bio describes her practice as “active in patient advocacy.”

Saphier seemed completely unconcerned with the lack of healthy choices Trump has made, however.

Cohost Gillian Turner got the ball rolling with her question and Saphier picked it up and ran with it.

TURNER: This is a Secret Service officer that Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told us this morning has been with the president the entire time. So is it really fair to say that there’s additional exposure from having him get in this vehicle with the president for an additional – let’s say 10 minutes maximum, soup to nuts?

SAPHIER: Well, I think whatever the president does, regardless, he’s always going to be criticized. In terms of this, of course we always want to decrease the exposure to anybody who doesn’t necessarily need to be close to the president, especially if he’s still deemed contagious.

If this is the same Secret Service agent that has been with him now for several days, without a plexiglass, then it’s likely his risk of exposure’s already occurred. I can almost guarantee – you know, we saw him wearing a mask. Whether he’s been wearing an N95 mask – you know, is it a bit of a spectacle? Sure. Was it necessary? No, but then again this is a president, he’s wanting to make sure, that the Americans that are standing outside that hospital know that he’s doing OK. He wants them to know how much he appreciates them.

Saphier added, “we take [patients] outside the hospital all the time.” But I’ll bet they don’t have a contagious and potentially deadly virus and I’ll bet even more that if they were contagious, you wouldn’t take them in a car with other people.

She concluded by saying, “Proper precautions, want to make sure that they’re in place, not expose anyone unnecessarily.”

Believe it or not, things got worse from there.

TURNER: Kennedy, is it not also the job of Secret Service agents to put their life on the line every single day for the president? I ask this not as a rhetorical question but because really, we’re talking about, again, an additional 10 minutes so that the president can send this message not just to his supporters but to the entire world that he is alive and thriving and doing OK?

LISA ‘KENNEDY’ Montgomery (COHOST): Yes, and the Secret Service agents, they know the risk of the job, whether it’s from the unimaginable or the easily foreseen with the virus. We don’t know if those agents had previously tested positive and perhaps they have antibodies. We know there was plexiglass.

Was it the most necessary thing for the president to do? No, it’s a feel-good gesture. But when you’re highly contagious, maybe those gestures can be sent out over Zoom.

Guest Pete Hegseth weighed in on the great importance of Trump’s joy ride.

HEGSETH: This is symbolism. This is “I want to thank the people who are here for me. I’ve carried you and fought for you. You’re praying for me and supporting me. I want to be out there to show you how much I appreciate it.” …

Of course, being a Secret Service is not a riskless profession. These are men and women that sign up to put their lives on the line for the president. All the PPE that was there was the proper protocol.

Hegseth next launched an uninterrupted tirade against CNN for criticizing Trump when he was trying to “rally the nation.”

You can watch Fox hosts suggest people should be willing to die for Trump's stunt below, from the October 5, 2020 Outnumbered.