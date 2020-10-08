In case you needed any more evidence of Donald Trump’s contempt for fallen soldiers, he offered it to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo today when he cast himself as the brave and magnanimous leader who didn't flinch from germ-spreading Gold Star families infected with COVID-19.

As you can hear, Trump thought he was signaling deep respect for the Gold Star families he met with. But only a Trump-worshiper like Bartiromo would not have questioned why he thought it was more likely he got the coronavirus from Gold Star families and not any of the 34 people connected with the White House who have tested positive.

TRUMP: I figured there would be a chance that I would catch it. Sometimes I would be with, in groups of, for instance, Gold Star families. I met with Gold Star families – I didn’t want to cancel that. But they all came in and they all talked about their son and daughter and father and, you know, they all came up to me and they’re telling me a story, Maria. It was really amazing, actually. Beautiful but sad.

And they come up and they’re telling me a story about my son, sir, was in Iraq or he was in Afghanistan. And, sir, he did this and he did and then he charged in order to save his friends. And yes, sir, he was killed but he saved his friends. He’s so brave, sir.

And they’re telling me these stories and I can’t say “back up, stand 10 feet." You know, I just can’t do it. And I went through, like, 35 people and everyone had a different story. I could also say, don’t tell stories. They’re telling the story of their son who just died, or daughter, or husband who just died in a war or recently died. You know, mostly over the last 10-12 years but some very recent.

And I can’t back up Maria, and say, “Give me room, I want room. Give me 12 feet, stay 12 feet away when you’re talking - ” They come, they come within an inch of my face sometimes. They want to hug me and they want to kiss me. And they do. And, frankly, I’m not telling them to back up. I’m not doing it. But I did say it’s like, you know, it’s obviously dangerous. It’s a dangerous thing, I guess, if you go by the COVID thing. But I figured – look, I look at the numbers. I figured that probably at some point I’d catch it and I’ll get better. That’s what happened.

If you think Bartiromo reminded Trump that more than 210,000 Americans have died of coronavirus and didn't get better, think again. If you think she pointed out that his narrative fits with Fox's own reporting that he has disparaged fallen troops - well, you probably know this sycophant would never bring that up.

The Washington Post notes that Trump more likely contracted COVID-19 from one of his own GOP cronies:

Trump didn’t say why he thinks he contracted the virus at the Gold Star family event rather than the event the previous day marking Barrett’s nomination or other meetings he held in the following days.

Many people who attended the Sept. 26 Barrett event without masks have tested positive for the virus, including former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), Notre Dame President the Rev. John I. Jenkins, Harvest Christian Pastor Greg Laurie and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Christie was also one of several people who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate held on Sept. 29 who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Christie, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller and Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien.

Fewer people so far appear to have tested positive after attending the Sept. 27 Gold Star families event, although The Post was unable to do a definitive survey of all the attendees. Adm. Charles W. Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, who attended the Gold Star event, has tested positive, but other top Pentagon leaders who were there, including Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley, have tested negative in the days since.

You can listen to Trump baselessly blame Gold Star families without challenge from Bartiromo below, from Fox Business Network’s Mornings with Maria.