Jeanine Pirro’s lionizing of vigilante shooter Kyle Rittenhouse made her the runaway winner of last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll. But, as we all know, outrageousness never takes a break on Fox News.

And now for the contenders of this week’s poll:

Dr. Marc Siegel:

[U]nder 70, it's almost impossible, you're going to die … from COVID.

FoxNews.com headline after Donald Trump’s disastrous debate performance:

Trump campaign, RNC declare Trump the winner of first presidential debate

Brit Hume:

I don't think there's any doubt Biden is senile.

Greg Gutfeld, suggesting that Trump caught coronavirus because he is bravely leading America through a threat:

[Trump] didn't hide from the virus. And the reason why he didn't hide from the virus is he didn't want America to hide from the virus. If he was going to ask America to get back to work, right? To get back to work and experience a risk, he was going to do the same thing. He was going to walk out there on that battlefield with you, and not sit somewhere in a basement and tell you how, you know, how you got to get back to work but not go out himself.

So, I think he put himself on a line -- on the line, and the flaw being that as an optimist, as somebody who's trying to convey a message that we're going to get through this, and things are going to be better, he had to walk that walk. He had to do that. He could have scared the crap out of everybody, but he refused, and it goes back to his original point about trying to make sure the positive attitude is maintained along with a sense of concern. So, he took the risk, he got the virus, but it's because he was the -- he was -- he was doing it for us.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of October 11, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

