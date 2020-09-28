Tucker Carlson, the guy Fox News says nobody should take seriously, nonetheless brought on medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel, as part of “our ongoing commitment to science” to help suggest to viewers that worries about coronavirus are merely Democratic propaganda designed to “punish” Trump supporters.

While Carlson said nothing about his own practices, he suggested that the rest of us should go out and about without worry. Oh, yeah, Carlson made a nod at acknowledging that the coronavirus is “dangerous” and “can be scary.” But he immediately segued into hinting that viewers should stop worrying about social distancing, send their kids back to school and not trouble themselves over masks.

CARLSON: So we shut down the country and spent a trillion dollars and made everyone wear masks and huddle at home. We didn't allow people into hospitals or nursing homes to see their loved ones die, all because the coronavirus was so scary and so dangerous. And it is dangerous and it can be scary. More than 200,000 people have died.

But that doesn't mean that everyone is at risk. The details actually matter. So, as part of our ongoing commitment to science on this show, we're going to give you the new C.D.C. numbers and they show the vast majority of Americans face no risk, virtually no risk.

For people aged one year to 69 years, the survival rate post infection with COVID is over 99 percent. For young people under the age of 20, which is most college students who are being thrown out of school for congregating outside, the survival rate -- this is from the C.D.C. -- is 99.997 percent. Why are we doing this again? Particularly on college campuses?

Mr. Committed to Science didn’t bother to mention that many who survive coronavirus have very serious long-term problems. Or, as SF Gate put it, “Recovered doesn’t mean healthy again.” The site included this Tweet from an ICU nurse:

your blood thick as hell. Or that you may have to be on oxygen for the rest of your life. COVID is designed to kill. It is a highly intelligent virus and it attacks everything. We will run out of resources if we don’t continue to flatten the curve.



I’m exhausted. — Cherie Antoinette (@sheriantoinette) June 14, 2020

Carlson introduced Siegel, saying, “He has covered the story from day one.” Actually, Siegel has propagandized from day one. Siegel said, on March 6, 2020 about COVID-19, “worst-case scenario, it could be the flu.” Two days later, he agreed with Fox host Pete Hegseth that the more he learns about the virus, “the less there is to worry about.” The coronavirus was declared a national emergency in the U.S. on March 13. Now, Siegel was there to lull viewers into a false sense of security again, while feigning the same kind of seriousness as Carlson.

SIEGEL: All right, Tucker, the media obsessing on the number 200,000, right? We're looking at both sides of this. We're looking at the death rate. We're looking at the number 200,000. We take it very seriously.

But we're also looking at this good news about survival improving, increasing. Now first, on the 200,000. I want to point out that a new study out of Oxford showed that over 30 percent of those deaths are not COVID. They are other causes, and they also happen to have COVID.

The second point about that is that most of the deaths 35 to 50 percent are still occurring in nursing homes and a lot of that is preventable. But that's why the statistic you just said that over the age of 70 is where the deaths are occurring; under 70, it's almost impossible, you're going to die, and yet -- from COVID.

And yet fear messaging continues. Everyone out there, if you have a COVID diagnosis, I bet it percolates in your brain that it could be you. Now why is the survival increasing so dramatically? It's because of earlier diagnosis. It's because of great medical care. It's because of remdesivir, a drug we talked about first in Nebraska. Dexamethasone, plasma, new antibodies coming out that we're going to be able to use, vaccine on the horizon, all really good news, Tucker.

Wait a minute! What about hydroxychloroquine? Remember when Siegel suggested it had been a miracle cure for his father, during another Tucker Carlson Tonight appearance? “Committed to science” Carlson didn’t ask.

Instead, Siegel ensured more hits on the show by joining Carlson in claiming that “fear messaging” is Democrats’ “long-awaited punishment” for Trump supporters.

SIEGEL: So why the fear messaging? Why the message to the public that you could be next? I have one answer for that, Tucker. It's because it's an election year and because an election is coming up and that's not fair to the American public.

So tonight I want to say once again, the science has to triumph over the politics -- Tucker.

CARLSON: So, the American population voted Trump into office in 2016, and this is our long- awaited punishment. It's really -- it is one of the worst things our country has ever done, I would say. If you look at the effects on children, if you have kids, you know. It is shocking what we're doing to them. It really is. Dr. Siegel, thank you.

SIEGEL: Tucker, if you have bacterial pneumonia, there's a 14 percent chance you're going to die. If you have Ebola, it is 50 percent. Here if you're under 70, it's almost zero -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Yes, spinal meningitis kills a lot more college students than COVID.

Just in case online viewers didn’t get the message, FoxNews.com called the video, “Why COVID-19 'fear messaging' continues despite positive data.”

By the way, last week, Siegel baselessly speculated that Biden takes drugs for cognitive problems.

Dr. Siegel remains a professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. You can let them know what he’s saying on Fox News by tweeting @nyugrossman.

You can watch Carlson and Siegel promote ill health and even death below. Last week, I wrote about the heartbreaking story of Dr. Adeline Fagan who died from COVID-19 at age 28 for Crooks and Liars. I urge you to watch her sister talk about the horrible effects of COVID-19 on Adeline below. Warning: you will probably need a tissue.