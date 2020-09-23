CNN’s Brianna Keilar continued her dismantling of Fox News’ medical misinformation, this time explaining how Fox’s Dr. Marc Siegel misuses his medical credentials to propagandize on behalf of Donald Trump.

Keilar may have based her commentary on a Media Matters post from Monday night about Siegel’s appearance on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show. There, he baselessly speculated about Joe Biden’s health and drugs he may be taking to counter dementia. I won’t dignify most of Siegel’s ghastly, unprofessional remarks but I’ll post the video below.

Keilar addressed some of it in her commentary.

Some excerpts:





KEILAR: Siegel is paid actual money by a network with the word "news" in its title. Not to help spread the word about keeping people safe in a pandemic or to correct the anti-science rhetoric of the Trump administration that has cost lives. But to weaponize his medical credentials against a presidential candidate.



[…]



KEILAR: And Marc Siegel is the doctor who gave this medical advice to millions of FOX News viewers, most of whom are older and thus more vulnerable to the coronavirus.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) SIEGEL: Let me tell you something. This virus should be compared to the flu because at worst -- at worst, worst-case scenario, it could be the flu.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



KEILAR: We know FOX News is the green room for Trump sycophants. But it's also apparently the doctor's office. And it hands out some of the worst medical advice that money can buy.

Dr. Siegel remains a professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine. You can let them know how he perverts the profession by tweeting them @nyugrossman.

Do be sure to watch Keilar’s comments below, from the September 22, 2020 CNN Newsroom. This alone, ought to disqualify Siegel as a professor of medicine. Underneath is Siegel’s appearance on the September 21, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.