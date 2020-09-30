A Fox News headline deliberately suggested Donald Trump won Tuesday night’s debate - because his PR people said so: “Trump campaign, RNC declare Trump the winner of first presidential debate.”

The article has a subtitle, too: “The Trump campaign said president's debate performance showed a ‘strong president on top of his game.’"

Because we’d never guess on our own whom the campaign and the RNC might pick as the winner, I suppose.

Here are some choice excerpts from the first half of the article, which could have been dictated by the Trump campaign and/or RNC:



The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee declared President Trump the winner of the first presidential debate against Joe Biden Tuesday night, slamming the former vice president as “too weak” and touting Trump as a “strong president on top of his game.”

The Trump campaign, just moments after Tuesday night’s showdown finished, described the president’s performance as a “resounding victory over Joe Biden.”

President Trump just turned in the greatest debate performance in presidential history, displaying a command of the facts and control of the conversation,” Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement Tuesday night.

…

Meanwhile, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also touted the president’s performance, saying he made a “confident, commanding and compelling case for his re-election while taking Joe Biden to task for supporting radical policies that would raise taxes, destroy jobs and make our communities less safe.”

If author (or transcriptionist) Brooke Singman made any attempt to get comments from the Biden campaign or the DNC, she didn’t mention it. Here’s how she began her comments about Biden:

Leading up to the debate, sources close to the Biden campaign told Fox News that the former vice president wouldn’t engage in personal attacks or respond to any insults leveled against him by Trump.

But Biden, within the first half of the debate, slammed the president as a “liar” and a “clown” and repeatedly called on him to “shut up.”

I recommend the entire article as a masterpiece of propaganda. It includes a video which has this description: “Trump blasts Biden over COVID: 'He'll close down the whole country.’ President claims former VP will destroy America by not allowing states to reopen for business.”

The video is about two minutes of Trump attacking Biden. It ends before Biden had a chance to explain (at 43:26) that the economy is working well for millionaires and billionaires, not so much for working people, and noted that Trump only paid $750 in taxes in the same response.

