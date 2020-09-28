Ladies and gentlemen, we had a tie last week between Donald Trump, boasting about gutting Obamacare, and Brit Hume, claiming Trump's only coronavirus mistakes have been in his messaging, for the Most Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week. And Buck Sexton was only two points off of making it a three-way tie!

You can check out last week’s poll and its full results here.

And now for our latest candidates:

Tucker Carlson, baselessly smearing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish as a hoax by pretending he respects her too much to believe it.

Keep in mind, we don't really know actually what Ruth Bader Ginsburg's final words were. Did she really leave this world fretting about a presidential election? We don't believe that for a second. If it were true, it would be pathetic, because life is bigger than politics even this year.

We wouldn't wish final words that small on anyone. So we're going to again choose to believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn't really say that, that in real life, she was thinking at the end about her family and where she might be going next. Human concerns, not partisan ones.

Jeanine Pirro, lionizing vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with murdering two Black Lives Matter protesters and shooting a third:

Kyle Rittenhouse has been villainized here, and he has been demonized. And I think it should be just the opposite.

…

These are people with guns coming to protest, looking for trouble. This young kid is an innocent man. He is looking to help. He is you know -- he is all-American and he is trying to just make sure his town is safe.

Mark Levin, suggesting it will be “surrender” if Trump accepts an election loss:

See, people are rioting, don't you understand, Mr. President? You have to give up, no matter what. You have to lose. We in the media, we Democrats, we have all kinds of traps set for you in one battleground state or another -- with the mail-in voting, with the absentee ballots, with the late counting of ballots, without signatures, even without postmarks, without signatures matching. Yeah yeah, we're going to do harvesting in some of these states now.

So, you can't win. Don't you understand, Mr. President? It's impossible for you to win, we've got it all set now.

So, do you commit here today that you will surrender?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, begging for donations on Fox & Friends:

My opponent raised six million dollars. I’m being outspent 4-1, outraised 5-1 [He gave out the name of his website] if you want to help me close the gap, I need some help. …I’m being killed financially. This money is because they hate my guts.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, trying to deflect from Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s extremism by accusing Democrats of being anti-Catholic:

I think Democrats, in Washington, D.C., at least, are threatened by Catholicism, threatened by people of faith, who actually live their faith. Not just, “Oh, yeah, that’s something I do on the weekend," but actually live their faith. She lives her faith in a way which - I’m told that they knew that they were going to have a child with Down Syndrome but nonetheless still bore the child and loved the child and raised the child. As the uncle of a Down’s child, I so appreciate that. She walks the talk. I think Washington. D.C. Democrats fear that.

Donald Trump:

We're rounding the turn on the on the pandemic. And very incredibly, we have some of the great vaccines, great companies. And we're going to have different vaccines, very powerful vaccines, great vaccines and therapeutics. But this is all happening very, very soon.

So, we're in great shape.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until the evening of October 5, 2020.May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)