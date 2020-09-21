Kayleigh McEnany continued proving that Trumpers say the darnedest things with her claim that Trump will depend on scientists for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, “which is what he’s done very single step of the way.”

This week’s nominees are:

Donald Trump, boasting about gutting Obamacare, as the coronavirus pandemic rages, as one of the reasons he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than President Barack Obama:

[Obama] did very little in eight years and much of what he’s done, as you know, I've terminated. I got rid of the individual mandate, which knocked out Obamacare. We took out the individual mandate, which is the single most unpopular aspect of Obamacare, it was a disaster. But that essentially gutted Obamacare.

Brit Hume, arguing that the only mistakes Donald Trump has made regarding the pandemic have to do with his messaging:

I believe, myself, that he has a quite defensible case to make about his actions and policies on coronavirus. His problem is that his pronouncements have been all over the place, as what he said to Bob Woodward and it’s recorded in his book. As revealed, the president tends to – you know, he says all kinds of stuff all the time.

I might note, by the way, just to be fair to him, that the stuff he was saying about coronavirus tracks pretty closely with stuff that the sainted Dr. Fauci was saying. As late as February 17, for example, Dr. Fauci was saying that the risk to Americans from the coronavirus was minuscule. So the president has a case to make. I’m not sure he makes it very well and I think that’s why he’s in trouble on the issue.

Buck Sexton, fear mongering that Democrats might not go quietly along with Republican plans to ram through a far-right Supreme Court justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

My question really at this point is what lengths are the Democrats willing to go to prevent this.

From what we saw with Kavanaugh, there’s no ethical, ethical slowdown, there’s no ethical compunction that’s going to prevent them from doing things that I can’t even imagine right now.

I mean, I think they’re going to try to just block entrance to the Congress. I mean physically block. I think we’re going to see riots. I think it’s going to get completely out of control but Republicans [should] not cave in. You can’t negotiate with that side when they’re going to do things like that.

FoxNews.com, damning RBG with the faintest of praise hours after she died:

“She was so devoted.” Shannon Bream reacts to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. [In fact, Bream was much more laudatory]

The poll will remain open until the evening of September 28, 2020.

Cast your vote below.

May the worst quote win!

