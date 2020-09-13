Donald Trump boasted about having “essentially gutted Obamacare,” without saying a word about what he’ll do to replace it, during his friendly chat with Fox's Jeanine Pirro. She seemed just fine with that, even as the coronavirus continues to ravage the U.S.

In the middle of his boast about deserving the Nobel Peace Prize more than President Barack Obama did, Trump said this:

TRUMP: [Obama] did very little in eight years and much of what he’s done, as you know, I've terminated. I got rid of the individual mandate, which knocked out Obamacare. We took out the individual mandate, which is the single most unpopular aspect of Obamacare, it was a disaster. But that essentially gutted Obamacare.

Most of the things -- many of the things he did, we've taken out. One of the things we're doing right now, I just got a report, 311 miles of wall. That has made such an unbelievable difference on our southern border. We're doing so well with that and immigration.

FACT CHECK: Trump’s “311 miles of wall” is a big, fat lie (six miles is more like it). Not surprisingly, Pirro did not make sure her viewers got the truth.

But her failure to follow up on Obamacare is far more inexcusable. Trump has repeatedly promised to provide Americans with better coverage without doing so. He has even, laughably, claimed he’ll sign an executive order requiring health insurers to cover pre-existing conditions. FACT CHECK: Obamacare already requires that coverage and he’s spending taxpayer dollars trying to undo it.

Given that the U.S. is still in the middle of pandemic, with nearly 700 deaths and nearly 40,000 new cases just yesterday, it is despicable that Pirro would allow that cruel boast, with potentially deadly consequences, to go unchallenged.

You can watch how little regard for life Pirro and Trump have below, from the September 12, 2020 Justice with Judge Jeanine.