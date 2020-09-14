Donald Trump had some competition from his son for the Most Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week last week but Daddy pulled it out with his hideous likening of the police shooting of Jacob Blake to a missed golf shot.

This week’s nominees are:

Kayleigh McEnany, insisting we can count on Trump to make sure a COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and scientifically vetted.

[Trump will] depend on the scientists, which is what he’s done every single step of the way.

Howard Kurtz, both casting doubt on colleague Jennifer Griffin’s confirmation of The Atlantic's report that Trump has called fallen troops "suckers" and "losers," yet later, praising her as a top-notch reporter:

Now, [Atlantic reporter and editor in chief] Jeffrey Goldberg has done many defense stories over the year. Fox's Jennifer Griffin has confirmed key elements of this story based on her sources, as has The Washington Post. But Leslie, this isn't just a routine White House denial. You have several top aides who were there in France, including Sarah Huckabee Sanders, saying on the record this didn't happen. John Bolton who trashes Trump in his book saying he never heard it.

I just want to say. President Trump has called for Jennifer Griffin to be fired. This is one of the fairest, most conscientious reporters on the planet, a former war correspondent, has done this throughout various administrations.

Stephen Miller, speaking to Sean Hannity:

I remember being a kid in school. I got my first car and every day I'd turn on Hannity radio and I’d listen to it. So, a lot of what I believe about the world today I give you credit for helping to shape and inspire. So, thank you.

Deneen Borelli, complaining that Bob Woodward’s book distracted from Trump’s undistinguished Nobel Peace prize nomination.

I mean think about the timing of all of this. We are 50 days or some out from the presidential election, right? Woodward sat on his information for how long? For months. Why did he do that? How come he didn't come out with it sooner? And not only that, when you look at how this has sucked all of the news out of the air in regards to the president being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. That's off the front pages, no talk about that at all.

Donald Trump, boasting (during the pandemic!) that destroying Obamacare is one reason he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize more than President Barack Obama did.

[Obama] did very little in eight years and much of what he’s done, as you know, I've terminated. I got rid of the individual mandate, which knocked out Obamacare. We took out the individual mandate, which is the single most unpopular aspect of Obamacare, it was a disaster. But that essentially gutted Obamacare.

May the worst quote win!

