Fox contributor Deneen Borelli joined the “Stepford pundits” Friday when she suggested – with a straight face – that Donald Trump’s BS Nobel Prize nomination was more important than revelations that he lied to the public about the dangers of the coronavirus.

Seth Meyers coined the “Stepford pundits” term Thursday night when he mocked Fox Business host Lou Dobbs for celebrating Trump’s nomination as the top news on the same day Woodward’s revelations came out.

To be clear, Trump’s nomination, by a far-right, racist Norwegian from the same party as Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in a car bombing outside the prime minister's residence and a shooting attack at a camp, in 2011, is going nowhere. Adolf Hitler and Josef Stalin have also been nominated which tells you something about the low barrier for nomination.

But Borelli acted as though Trump is on the verge of winning, whereas Woodward’s book, which revealed Trump admitting that he lied about the coronavirus in public, is nothing more than “a hit piece.”

BORELLI: I mean think about the timing of all of this. We are 50 days or some out from the presidential election, right? Woodward sat on his information for how long? For months. Why did he do that? How come he didn't come out with it sooner? And not only that, when you look at how this has sucked all of the news out of the air in regards to the president being nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. That's off the front pages, no talk about that at all.

So this is, in my view, another way another effort to go after the president, say that he can’t do or say anything right when in fact, what he put forward was in the best interest for the country …

While she was talking, a graphic on the screen showed 191,444 Americans have died of coronavirus, with 6.38 million cases nationwide. Also, 60.2 million have filed for unemployment insurance in the last six months, and the economy shrank 31.7% in the spring.

You can watch Stepford Pundit Borelli below, from the September 10, 2020 Your World, via Media Matters.