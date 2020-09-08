Summer is unofficially over now and the final stretch of the presidential campaign has begun. In some places in the country, it’s snowing! And so we give you herewith the first Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week poll of the fall season.

Before we get to this week’s poll, let’s recognize last week’s landslide winner: Tucker Carlson. I can’t bring myself to say anything snarky because his comments justifying the Kenosha vigilante shooter were just too disgusting and dangerous. I will say that you can check out his quote and the full results from last week’s poll here.

And now for this week’s nominees…

Laura Ingraham:

Now remember, we don't want a president who's going to feel sorry for us and then who'll quote scripture at us after our businesses and our neighborhoods have burned down. We need a leader who'll stop the riots before they happen. And Joe Biden is not that leader. For now, the riots have been limited to the blue states. But with Biden in charge, the whole country is going to look like Portland.

Donald Trump, likening the police shooting of Jacob Blake to missing a golf shot (he was interrupted by Ingraham):

The police are under siege because of things -- they can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple, or a choker -- you know a choker, they choke -- shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn't you have done something different? Couldn't you have wrestled him?

In the meantime, he might've been going for a weapon. And there's a whole big thing there. But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot –

Donald Trump Jr.

[Biden wants] to integrate the suburbs into the big cities so all of the failed policies of these major American cities, again, we can spread that to the suburbs. We’ll eliminate single family housing, we can take all of the wealth that you’ve accumulated and saved in some cases for decades and we’re going to redistribute it all over the place. … That is literally Joe Biden’s plan.

FoxNews.com headline, after Fox’s own correspondent, Jennifer Griffin, confirmed key parts of The Atlantic report that Trump called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.”

“It’s a hoax”: Trump denies Atlantic report he belittled military in canceled trip amid conflicting accounts.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until late in the evening of September 14, 2020.

May the worst quote win!

(By clicking on the vote-button, you consent to the storing of your IP address.)