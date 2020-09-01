\

Before her interview with Donald Trump last night, Fox’s Laura Ingraham tried to frighten viewers into voting for him by claiming that scary Blacks will be rioting in every neighborhood if her favorite p***y grabber is not re-elected.

Ingraham’s poisonous partisanship was not just a racial bullhorn designed to divide and frighten Americans – it also conveniently distracted from the larger problems facing the country: the coronavirus pandemic and the economy. It also primed the pump, so to speak, to set viewers in a Trump-friendly frame of mind before what turned out to be deranged comments from him in their pre-recorded interview.

INGRAHAM: So, the question you have to ask yourself is this. When the rioters come for your town, and they're coming, will Biden and his team do enough to stop them? And the answer is clearly no. Look at Seattle, look at Portland, Wisconsin, Minnesota, D.C., Chicago, and of course, in New York. Time and again, Democrats have had the chance to stop the riots and they have consistently failed.

Now remember, we don't want a president who's going to feel sorry for us and then who'll quote scripture at us after our businesses and our neighborhoods have burned down. We need a leader who'll stop the riots before they happen. And Joe Biden is not that leader. For now, the riots have been limited to the blue states. But with Biden in charge, the whole country is going to look like Portland.

Of course, with Trump in charge, the whole country will probably look like Florida or Georgia, which have some of the biggest outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country under their Trumpy governors.

But Ingraham – like Trump – would rather Americans die and become more polarized if it helps her politics.

You can watch Ingraham prove she has no decency below, from the August 31, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.