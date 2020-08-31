After a two-week convention hiatus, the Outrageous Fox Quote of the Week Poll is back! Check out our latest poll after the jump.

But first, let’s have a round of boos for Mark Levin, seemingly eager to kill off American students, by likening Democrats to segregationists for their caution in reopening schools. That gave Levin a well-deserved win in our last poll. You can read his quote and see the full poll results here.

And now, it’s time for our latest poll.

Rick Perry, likening Donald Trump’s attempt to delegitimize mail-in voting to the act of one of our greatest patriots:

[Trump gave a] clarion call if you will, Paul Revere if you will, about this broad mail-in voting.

Kristi Noem, speaking about Melania Trump:

She obviously loves her husband.

Tucker Carlson, justifying the vigilante murder of two Black Lives Matter protesters:

So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?

Tucker Carlson:

Well, we hire cops to clean up the messes the rest of us create. When people don't get married before they have kids and their fatherless sons turn violent or when big business offshores blue-collar jobs and entire communities collapse, it is the police who deal with the consequences.

Eric Trump, whining to Steve Doocy that Daddy Trump doesn’t get enough credit for doing a great job:

All [Democrats] can talk about, Steve, is COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID and how Trump’s a bad man.

Lara Trump, blaming the audience for the violation of public health guidelines at Donald Trump’s acceptance speech, where more than 1,500 mostly maskless audience members sat sedately in pre-arranged chairs that were crowded together.

[W]e always encourage people to follow the guidelines and to do what they think is best for themselves.

So, we always have masks available. We encourage people to use them. We always have hand sanitizer available. And we encourage people to spread themselves out.

But I think you know as it always works out, people always rush towards the front of the stage. They want to be around this president. They pack themselves in.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until September 7 (or maybe September 8, as the 7th is a holiday).

May the worst quote win!

