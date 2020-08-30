Lara Trump clearly couldn’t come up with any good, truthful answer as to why the 1,500 people attending Donald Trump’s RNC acceptance speech were packed together and mostly maskless – so she made one up.

On Fox News Sunday today, host Chris Wallace grilled P***y Grabber daughter-in-law Lara about the flouting of public health guidelines:

WALLACE: Let's talk about the fall campaign because we're told that starting after Labor Day, although he's already started, the president is expected to go out a couple of times a week and hold rallies of some sort in key states around the country.

This last week on Thursday, as part of the Republican convention, the president gave his acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House. We're showing pictures of it now. More than 1,500 people packed in, very few masks, no social distancing.

Lara, is the president just going to ignore the public health guidelines?

TRUMP: Well, look, we always, whether at this event you saw at the White House or any campaign event, we always encourage people to follow the guidelines and to do what they think is best for themselves.

So, we always have masks available. We encourage people to use them. We always have hand sanitizer available. And we encourage people to spread themselves out.

But I think you know as it always works out, people always rush towards the front of the stage. They want to be around this president. They pack themselves in.

This is a ridiculous answer. We saw video of people seated – in chairs that somebody connected with the RNC must have laid out. Furthermore, the event was at the White House so don’t tell me that nobody could keep the crowd from rushing forward (which they clearly weren’t doing anyway) or mandating masks.

But then Trump gave away the truth: that she and her family want to act as though the coronavirus pandemic is over. Right before she contradicted herself again.

TRUMP: And, look, at a certain point in this country, I think we all have to recognize that people want to get back to normal. And you know what? Maybe it's going to a Trump rally that does that, but we are always following the guidelines.

We had -- we had health professionals worked with our convention team the entire time. We've followed exactly what they said we should do and we'll continue to do that.

By the way, Lara Trump reportedly earns $180,000 a year for her role as adviser to the campaign - which reportedly skirts FEC rules to pay her. She’s married to Eric Trump, by the way, (the children's charity cheater) who whined last week that Democrats talk too much about "COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID."

Unfortunately for Lara, Wallace challenged her obvious BS. So she wriggled away by making it about Democrats and demonstrators.

WALLACE: But some health officials say, you know, I mean, the fact is, you did stack the chairs right next to each other, some health officials say this has the potential to be a super spreader event.

TRUMP: Yeah, well, it was an outdoor venue, and I'll remind everybody that the folks that were spitting in the faces of our people leaving the convention that night were not social distancing. There was an absolutely disgusting display. The next day, there were, you know, thousands of people on the National Mall all packed together as well.

So, look we either have to say that everybody plays by the same rules, or we have to stop talking about it because whenever you're talking about the president's campaign, you know, and how people weren't specifically socially distanced, but the next day, thousands of people on the National Mall, and that's not a problem for anybody, it seems a little hypocritical.

Wallace did not press the point further.

While I was writing this post, The New York Times broke the news that the U.S. has surpassed 6 million coronavirus cases.

You can watch Lara Trump try to wriggle out of any responsibility for what may have been a super spreader event below, from the August 30, 2020 Fox News Sunday.