Eric Trump expressed not one word of concern about the millions of Americans who have gotten ill nor the 180,000 who have died from COVID-19. Instead, he acted as though his father is the big victim of the pandemic.

Trump visited Fox & Friends for a Republican National Convention victory lap and to cheerlead his father’s upcoming speech tonight.

Too bad he shot himself in the foot.

After predicting Daddy Trump would “hit it out of the park tonight” and boasting “he’s got a lot of things to be proud of, he’s done a great job for this nation” and lambasting the Democrats, Trump said, “All they can talk about Steve is COVID. COVID, COVID, COVID and how Trump’s a bad man.”

Yes, how dare Democrats talk so much about a pandemic that has infected nearly 6 million and killed at least 180,000 so far? And which Donald Trump has shockingly mishandled?

Host Steve Doocy said nothing to challenge such callousness nor Trump's ineptitude. Instead, Doocy nodded and smiled in on-air agreement as Trump continued by boasting about the greatness of his father we should be talking about:

TRUMP: My father wants to talk about the greatest military in the world, the greatest economy in the world. You know, stop illegal immigration, preserving God in this country, preserving freedom of speech, preserving our Second Amendment, and so much more. And he’s got a – he’s done more for this nation in the last three and a half years than arguably any president in history and again.

Like Daddy who wants to do less testing to make the pandemic stop hurting his political fortunes, Eric thinks talking about it less will do the same.

Sorry, guys, it is what it is.

You can watch Doocy enable Eric Trump to blow off nearly 200,000 dead Americans as a political headache below, from the August 27, 2020 Fox & Friends.