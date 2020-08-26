Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) got a friendly platform on Fox’s America’s Newsroom show to slobber over Melania Trump’s woodenly-read endorsement of her husband’s treatment of women without any inconvenient mentioning that he has boasted of grabbing them by the p***y. (UPDATED)

The Trumps have yet to fulfill the 2016 promise to explain Melania's suspicious entry into the US with an “Einstein” visa. But there was no mention of that inconvenient situation either. Instead, we saw a clip of Melania Trump intoning, in her thick accent, “Like all of you, I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history. I urge people to come together in a civil manner so we can work and live up to our standard American ideals.”

This from the woman who spread false birther claims about President Obama and remains married to an obvious racist and also the most divisive, anti-American loud-mouth in the country.

But supposedly objective anchor Sandra Smith announced credulously, “That was First Lady Melania Trump last night with a message of unity. Talking racial injustice, addressing protests happening in major American cities. Calling on the country to come together and taking on key issues for American families. She also promised the country will continue in what she called the right direction for four more years of her husband in the White House.”

For further slobbering over this obvious BS, Smith hosted Noem, taking a break from willfully spreading coronavirus in her state. Noem will also speak at the Republican National Convention tonight.

“Did she achieve that goal of uniting the country with that message?” Smith asked Noem.

“Absolutely” she did “a wonderful job,” Noem gushed. “She obviously loves her husband … I just was so proud of her. I love Melania’s heart. I’m so glad the American people got to see it last night.”

We also saw a clip of Melania Trump talking up the great friend to women she married.

MELANIA TRUMP: Donald is a husband who supports me in all that I do. He has built an administration with an unprecedented number of women in leadership roles and has fostered an environment with American people always the priority. He welcomes different points of view and encourage thinking outside of the box.

Nobody mentioned the 25 women (so far) who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. And, of course, nobody mentioned that there’s video of Trump boasting about committing sexual assault and grabbing women "by the p***y."

Instead, Smith said, “You got this sense that she was really reaching out to female voters that might be undecided or may have moved away from the president.”

Smith cited Fox News polling that found 51% of women support Biden vs. 39% for Trump. She also cited a Washington Post headline about a gender “chasm.” But instead of posing any real challenge to the Trump messaging, Smith used those mentions to hand Noem the opportunity to spin, albeit in the form of a question. “So, what do you say to those women who may have moved away, who might be undecided?” Smith “asked.”

“I think that’s why her speech was so powerful. She talked about how he respects her and he does,” Noem began. As she spoke, B-roll footage showed Melania avoiding kissing Mr. Pussy Grabber on the lips.

“So to have her speak about her husband and how he views women and to know for a fact that he follows through in actions and in public as well, I think is incredibly powerful,” Noem continued.

I’ll have more to say about this segment in my next post, which will address the coronavirus discussion which came afterward.

Meanwhile, you can watch Roem try to sell p***y grabber Trump as a champion of women below, from the August 26, 2020 America’s Newsroom.

UPDATE: Eric Boehlert's Press Run has a great piece about Melania Trump's undeservedly flattering press attention. It includes this more realistic summary of her:

A proud Birther who for half a year refused to move into the White House until she negotiated a more lucrative prenuptial agreement with her husband, Trump, who oversees an anti-cyber bullying public awareness campaign, has stood by silently while Donald Trump has relentlessly mocked and bullied people online, including children. Yet she's mostly been greeted with pleasing press coverage — or at the very least, Beltway press coverage that asks very few pointed question of a woman who refuses to turn away from her husband's misogyny, and supports his anti-democratic and corrupt administration.