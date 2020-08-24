Rick Perry dishonestly fearmongered about mail-in voting and slobbered over Donald Trump, likening him to Paul Revere warning about Democrats using mail-in ballots to steal the election.

Perry, Trump’s former head of the Department of Energy, a department Perry wanted to abolish, called Trump an “unprecedented president” and said it’s “heartening from my perspective to have a president who loves his country.”

“You can see it in everything he does, when he talks to people,” Perry continued, “when he talks about making America great again, when he talks about defending the police and you know on the other side, I guess their motto should be open borders and closed schools.”

After falsely accusing Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police, as well as “coming after our guns,” raising taxes, and “stopping the oil and gas industry,” Perry began deliberately trying to delegitimize the upcoming election, while pretending to be concerned about its legitimacy.

Fox News’ own Chris Wallace researched the subject and found there’s “no history of fraud at all” with mail-in voting, despite Trump’s claim - which would also give him an excuse not to honor the results of an election he is losing.

But Perry said Trump was sending a “clarion call if you will, Paul Revere if you will, about this broad mail-in voting.”

Perry claimed he had no problem with anyone asking for an absentee ballot. “But this idea that we’re going to send ballots to everyone, I think the president is spot on with the fraud that could be and I think will occur if we let that happen,” Perry added.

Host Neil Cavuto did not mention his own colleague’s reporting. Cavuto did ask, “What if 80 million Americans said, ‘I want a mail-in ballot regardless of what the states say. … I don’t want to show up there with COVID-19 in person, so I’d just feel safer?’”

Perry likened that request, to vote safely in a pandemic, to reckless driving. “I want to drive 95 miles an hour, that’s the reason why we have rules and regulations,” he said. “I think this is a ploy to be able to use some fraud in an election that the Democrats would like to steal, to appropriate.”

Actually, the Democrats don’t need to steal the election, they’re already winning. It’s Trump and the Republicans with all the motivation to steal it and by deceitfully delegitimizing mail-in voting, that looks like just what they plan.

You can watch the case of voter-fraud projection below, from the August 24, 2020 Your World.