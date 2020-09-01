Donald Trump’s trivialization of the horrific shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police was too crazy even for Trump loyalist Laura Ingraham.

This particular bit of derangement began with Trumpsplaining about what Black people want.

TRUMP: What the Black community wants in this country is they want police and they want law and order. They don't want what's happening to their communities. They're being affected in a much harsher, meaner manner than anybody else. That includes Hispanics, where I'm doing very well also.

Look, they want law and order. They want the police. You know, they do polls, and the polls are at 82, 83 percent, they want the police. They've gotten along with the police, and the police have been very badly mistreated because you got one bad apple, and it becomes a story for weeks.

[…]

INGRAHAM: It's more dangerous to be a police officer today, do you not think, than it has been in a long time?

TRUMP: The police are under siege because of things -- they can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple, or a choker -- you know a choker, they choke -- shooting the guy in the back many times. I mean, couldn't you have done something different? Couldn't you have wrestled him?

In the meantime, he might've been going for a weapon. And there's a whole big thing there. But they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot --

INGRAHAM: You're not comparing it to golf, because of course that's what the media --

TRUMP: I'm saying people choke.

INGRAHAM: People make -- people panic.

TRUMP: People choke. And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people, and they choke. You could be a police officer for 15 years, and all of a sudden, you're confronted. You've got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don't make the decision and you're wrong, you're dead. People choke under those circumstances, and they make a bad decision. I've seen bad decisions of people that it looked bad but probably it was a choke. But you also have bad police, but you also, the vast -- not only the vast majority -- thousands and thousands of great acts, and one bad one, and you make the evening news for weeks.

The unarmed Blake was shot in the back 7 times by police. It's nothing like a golf mistake.

You can watch Mr. I May Have Done More For Blacks Than Lincoln below, from the August 31, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.