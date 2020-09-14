Fox’s Brit Hume thinks Donald Trump is doing a fine job handling the coronavirus epidemic and that he only needs to communicate that better.

In a discussion with host Bret Baier about polling, Hume had to strain to find good things to say about Dear Leader. He came up with this:

HUME: Our new national poll doesn’t show the president doing particularly well among Blacks. But it does show him, on a national basis, not leading but doing far better among Hispanics than he did four years ago, and that’s an important and growing part of the electorate.

“Not leading” with Hispanics is a very flattering way of saying “losing badly, just not as badly as among Blacks.” The latest Fox poll shows likely Hispanic voters choosing Biden over Trump 57-41. Blacks choose Biden over Trump 93-5.

It’s true that Trump’s standing with Hispanics has risen since 2016 and FiveThirtyEight.com’s Nate Silver called that a reason for Biden “to be a little bit concerned.” In other words, hardly cause for a Team Trump celebration.

Nevertheless, that seemed to be the best news for Trump Hume could wring out of Fox’s latest poll. He continued:

HUME: Of course, at the same time, Bret, as I’m sure you noticed, he’s doing poorly nationally with seniors which is a bloc he carried four years ago and if that holds, that could be trouble for him, simply because we know that seniors, they’re almost all likely voters. And --

Baier interrupted to ask, “How much of that do you think has to do with coronavirus?” He put up a graphic showing RealClear Politics polling averages in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Florida, ad North Carolina. Biden was ahead in each one.

Hume's response sounded like he was speaking directly to the Fan-in-Chief with some friendly advice;

HUME: I suspect it does quite a lot. You look at his ratings on COVID-19. Nationally, they’re not very good.

I believe, myself, that he has a quite defensible case to make about his actions and policies on coronavirus. His problem is that his pronouncements have been all over the place, as what he said to Bob Woodward and it’s recorded in his book. As revealed, the president tends to – you know, he says all kinds of stuff all the time.

I might note, by the way, just to be fair to him, that the stuff he was saying about coronavirus tracks pretty closely with stuff that the sainted Dr. Fauci was saying. As late as February 17, for example, Dr. Fauci was saying that the risk to Americans from the coronavirus was minuscule. So the president has a case to make. I’m not sure he makes it very well and I think that’s why he’s in trouble on the issue.

In other words, the only problem with Trump lying to the public about the dangers of a pandemic that is on course to kill 200,000 Americans is that he hasn’t done a good job with the PR.

As for all those dead Americans, it is what it is, eh, Brit?



You can watch Hume prove he cares more about Trump’s political fortunes than American lives below, from the September 14, 2020 Special Report.