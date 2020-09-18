While Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Shannon Bream did a decent job eulogizing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, FoxNews.com could only seem to muster up, “She was so devoted” as the title quote for that discussion.,

These are some of the comments FoxNews.com could have picked up for the video title, but chose not to:

MacCallum calling Ginsburg “such a fighter and such a courageous member of this court.”

Bream, acknowledging RBG was only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, said, “She’s had such an enormous impact, it’s hard to overstate it.”

Bream noting how Ginsburg broke ground as a woman on the court. “She blazed a path and she was somebody who showed us that you could be incredibly committed to your professional life to fighting fights that to her were exceptionally important and to raising a family as well."

“She really had it all,” MacCallum agreed. Praising RBG's “great legal mind,” Maccallum remarked “how well respected she was” and also spoke of her great friendship with former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

But FoxNews.com couldn’t give Ginsburg the same respect.

This is how the site described Bret Baier's remarks:

Updated 9:53 PM to add a screenshot of Baier's video.