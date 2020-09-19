Conservative Buck Sexton baselessly claimed Democrats will start riots over the replacement of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court - and Fox News host Will Cain agreed.

If you’re not familiar with him, Sexton is a charmer. He has openly advocated for Americans to die from coronavirus for the sake of the economy. Now, he seems to have traded in fear mongering about migrant caravans to fear mongering about Democratic opposition to Sen. Mitch McConnell’s hypocrisy and double standard for appointment of Supreme Court judges. In other words, just Fox News’ kind of guy.

SEXTON: Republicans have got to go ahead with this. Mitch McConnell’s already said so and I don’t think there would be any way for them to back off.

I think they could quite honestly cost the president the election if they didn’t go forward with this, if Senate Republicans don’t at least give it all they’ve got.

My question really at this point is what lengths are the Democrats willing to go to prevent this.

From what we saw with Kavanaugh, there’s no ethical, ethical slowdown, there’s no ethical compunction that’s going to prevent them from doing things that I can’t even imagine right now.

I mean, I think they’re going to try to just block entrance to the Congress. I mean physically block. I think we’re going to see riots. I think it’s going to get completely out of control but Republicans [should] not cave in. You can’t negotiate with that side when they’re going to do things like that.

WILL CAIN (COHOST): Sadly, I think your prediction’s probably true, Buck.

You can watch it below, from the September 19, 2020 Fox & Friends. I’ll have another post a little later about the second half of this interview.