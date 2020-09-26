Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) got a friendly platform to promote the BS GOP talking point that Democrats oppose Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court because they hate her Catholic faith.

As Ellen wrote on Crooks and Liars yesterday, Republicans are trying to deflect from Barrett’s extremism by accusing Democrats of being anti-Catholic (never mind that Joe Biden is Catholic) when, in fact, it’s her positions they oppose.

Today, Cassidy regurgitated the meme. First, he overlooked Barrett’s public opposition to Obamacare and the likelihood this super duper Christian would vote to take away health care from millions in the midst of the pandemic. Instead, he said, “She’s incredibly well qualified. The president, I don’t think, could make a better choice."

Host Neil Cavuto only seemed to have one concern: “Are you optimistic that whoever it is can be confirmed, approved by Election day?”

Cassidy said Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, thinks so. “My Constitutional duty is to vote for whomever comes before me,” Cassidy said. “I will fulfill my duty, and I suspect that if it’s she, at least 51 Republicans will as well.” (This interview occurred in the morning, before Barrett's nomination was official.)

Cavuto opened the door for Cassidy to pretend opposition is all about Coney Barrett’s religion. “Her Catholicism, her faith, will be a front and center issue,” Cavuto said.

Cassidy had his malicious talking points ready.

CASSIDY: I think Democrats, in Washington, D.C., at least, are threatened by Catholicism, threatened by people of faith, who actually live their faith. Not just, “Oh, yeah, that’s something I do on the weekend," but actually live their faith. She lives her faith in a way which - I’m told that they knew that they were going to have a child with Down Syndrome but nonetheless still bore the child and loved the child and raised the child. As the uncle of a Down’s child, I so appreciate that. She walks the talk. I think Washington. D.C. Democrats fear that.

(According to The New York Times, she did not learn about the Down Syndrome child while pregnant.)

Actually, what Democrats “fear” is Barrett’s extremism and willingness to disregard public opinion. As HuffPost noted, she is on record saying Obamacare is unconstitutional (a majority of Americans support the law and don’t want it overturned). She also signed a public “statement of protest” against the Affordable Care Act’s birth control benefit (also broadly supported by Americans) calling it an “assault on religious liberty” and called Roe v. Wade (yep, supported by the majority) an “erroneous decision.” A New Republic article notes that she wants felons to have guns but not voting rights.

Cavuto never mentioned how unpopular Barrett’s views are nor how far out of the mainstream she is.

You can watch the weaponization of Barrett’s faith as cover for her extremism below, from the September 26, 2020 Cavuto Live.