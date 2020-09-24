Mark Levin sounded a lot more like a Stalinist than the constitutionalist he claims to be as he urged Donald Trump not to “surrender” to a peaceful transfer of power.

On his radio show yesterday, Media Matters caught Levin playing a clip of Trump refusing to commit to “a peaceful transfer of power.”

Then the comments that followed:

MARK LEVIN (HOST): See, people are rioting, don't you understand, Mr. President? You have to give up, no matter what. You have to lose. We in the media, we Democrats, we have all kinds of traps set for you in one battleground state or another -- with the mail-in voting, with the absentee ballots, with the late counting of ballots, without signatures, even without postmarks, without signatures matching. Yeah yeah, we're going to do harvesting in some of these states now.

So, you can't win. Don't you understand, Mr. President? It's impossible for you to win, we've got it all set now.

So, do you commit here today that you will surrender?

In case you’re wondering, yes, this is the same Mark Levin who calls himself a Constitutional law attorney, who abhors tyranny and who loves to accuse other people of not honoring the Constitution.

Remember when Levin whined to Fox’s Neil Cavuto about the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly changing his vote on Obamacare?

“[T]he Constitution, Neil, is the difference between a civilized society that preserves individual sovereignty and tyranny… and we have a Chief Justice in the United States who abandons principle and, frankly, abandons the Constitution and rewrites it and rewrites it as if he’s a one-man Constitutional convention. That’s tyranny, it’s flat-out tyranny.”

Or when he accused President Barack Obama?

Obama has shown no indication that he loves the Constitution…

Project much, Mark? The Constitution states, in Article II, Section 1, that a president “shall hold his office during the term of four years” and be elected according to the procedures we are all familiar with.

OK, maybe Levin loves the Constitution - as it exists in some right-wing fantasy version of America. But Levin obviously hates democracy and that's what the real Constitution governs. You can listen to Levin thumb his nose at democracy and the majority of Americans who want Trump out of office in January below, from the September 24, 2020 The Mark Levin Show, via Media Matters.

(Levin image via screen grab)