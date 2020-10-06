Sean Hannity took Donald Trump’s claim that he contracted coronavirus as the brave act of courageous leader to a new level by likening Dear Leader to Winston Churchill. FDR, too. Updated.

Hannity’s monologue last night was a get well soon gift that surely cheered the spirits of his Bedtime BFF.

First, Hannity began by airing Trump’s tweeted video in which he said he “learned so much about coronavirus” by having it and telling viewers, “Don’t be afraid of it. You’re going to beat it. … Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen.” … “As your leader I had to [be out front in going back to normal]. ... Nobody that's a leader would not do what I did. I know there's a risk. There is a danger. But that's okay. And now I'm better and maybe I'm immune."

It’s not clear if Trump’s “brave leader” messaging was the chicken from Fox News’ egg or the other way around. Regardless, it was surely a message Hannity loved. And never mind the 210,500+ dead Americans who had no choice but to let the virus “take over” their lives.

HANNITY: Do we cower in fear? Do we appease our enemies? Do we -- or do we get up every day and fight to make our country a more perfect union?

Remember, 1933, during the height of the Great Depression, my father was growing up in those years -- on the brink of a World War. Franklin Delano Roosevelt proclaiming we have nothing to fear but fear itself. A reminder.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself -- nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror, which paralyzes needed effort to convert retreat into advance.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And on the other side of the Atlantic, 1940, the great Winston Churchill echoed this fearless call to action, a powerful address. Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory however long and hard the road may be. For without victory, there is no survival.

Remember this.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

WINSTON CHURCHILL, FORMER BRITISH PRIME MINISTER: I had nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat. You ask, what is our aim? I can answer in one word: victory. Victory at all costs, victory in spite of all terror, victory, however long and hard the road may be, for without victory, there is no survival.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: And during the bombing of Britain, where was he everyday? Going out and risking his life, being among the people of Great Britain.

In times of great hardship, you must fight for survival. And that is exactly what the president has done during this country's battle against COVID-19.

Hannity ran through what he portrayed as the stellar coronavirus record of his Beloved before, of course, attacking Joe Biden as a clueless coward. He also claimed that Biden, unlike Trump, has no plan:

HANNITY: And now, at this point in October, Biden still doesn't have a coherent COVID-19 plan to speak of. His solutions are, well, a little day late and a dollar short. As a matter of fact, months late and everything he mentions on his list was pretty much done months earlier by Donald Trump.

Well, not really. Biden outlined his plan in an April 12 New York Times editorial that, among other things, calls for a stronger federal response, ramped up testing and contact tracing and promises to convene with top experts on how to operate more safely and protect workers.

But Hannity has never cared about the truth, only promoting his politics. And by the way, Hannity, regular Americans don’t think Trump is like Winston Churchill. Not even close.

You can watch Hannity slobber below, from the October 5, 2020 Hannity.

10/6/20 Update: NewsHound Brian provided a great example of how Trump is so not Churchill or Roosevelt, via The Week: Trump doesn’t show up “in the Oval Office as late as noon” and “usually in a sour mood after his morning marathon of television.”