“Pro-life” Sen. Bill Cassidy made it clear he’d rather Americans die from COVID-19 than have better access to health care. He called that latter possibility “frightening.”

During his appearance on Fox News’ Cavuto Live yesterday, Cassidy (R-LA) lied about Joe Biden’s health care policy as a “government takeover of health care” and called it “a frightening agenda.”

But despite trumpeting his pro-life record, Cassidy – who is also a physician – shrugged off deaths and disease in Americans who are no longer fetuses but living, breathing human beings.

Here’s how little “pro-life” Cassidy cared about an average of 700 Americans dying each day:

CASSIDY: There are those who get infected [with coronavirus] and those who die. If it’s college students going to a college bar and getting infected, extremely few of those folks are gonna have any problems. Now, the folks who die are those who are in nursing homes. And so you’ve noticed that as we’ve had an increase in the number of cases, the increase in deaths has not been commensurate. That’s because we now have a strategy in which we protect those who are most vulnerable, if they get infected.

In that sense, we’re gonna continue, as we reopen the economy, to have a spike in cases. One more thing on that: there’s an article in today’s Wall Street Journal about how the south has been more aggressive reopening the economy, has the lowest unemployment rate. Yes, we have more infections. And we have a little bit more death, which is tragic. But we can’t ignore the tragedy of a locked-down economy in which we have increased instances of domestic abuse, alcohol abuse, suicide, etcetera.

Cassidy would probably say he wants health care for all Americans, just not the government-run kind, even though Obamacare is not "government run" health care. (I know because I've had it.) But he said nothing about a plan or even a hope for better health care for sick Americans who are also losing jobs and health insurance.

Cassidy boasts that he’s an “ally to the unborn.” For those no longer fetuses, he’s a frightening foe.

You can watch Cassidy’s pro-death agenda below, from the October 17, 2020 Cavuto Live.