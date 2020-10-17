Sen. Bill Cassidy had a new set of lies to spew on Fox News this morning but, like the last time we saw him, he got no pushback from host Neil Cavuto

Last month, Cassidy (R-LA) got a friendly platform to promote the BS GOP talking point that Democrats oppose Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court because they hate her Catholic faith. Today, he had a smorgasbord of new falsehoods.

Cassidy accused Democrats of “pretending to have a moderate agenda” while “they want to do away with the filibuster so they can pack the court, make Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and American Virgin Islands American states so that then they have a permanent ruling majority on the left.”

“This is how they get the Green New Deal, this is how they get government takeover of health care, it is a frightening agenda,” he said.

Actually, Republicans have been packing the courts already. Now, they won’t provide relief for Americans suffering during a pandemic but they’re rushing through Amy Coney Barrett, despite her unpopular views, when Americans prefer waiting until after the election.

Cavuto said nothing on that score. Nor did he point out what Biden’s real positions are. Biden said, in the first debate, “The Green New Deal is not my plan. … No, I don’t support the Green New Deal.” He does not support Medicare for All but supports an expansion of Obamacare with a Medicare-like, public option.

Cassidy next presented an overly rosy picture of Senate polls in Michigan and North Carolina, which he credited to Donald Trump campaign rallies there. Cassidy falsely claimed “John James, our Senate candidate in Michigan, is now one point up over Gary Peters” on RealClear Politics and “Thom Tillis has tightened the race in North Carolina and he’s only one point down.”

Wrong again. It’s true that one recent poll, which FiveThirtyEight rates as C-, shows James up by 1. But the RCP average gives Peters a 4.9 lead. FiveThirtyEight gives Peters a 78% chance of keeping his seat.

As for Thom Tillis, Cassidy is correct about the most recent poll. But RealClear Politics’ average has challenger Cal Cunningham up by 4.3%. FiveThirtyEight gives him a 66% chance of winning.

“Reality is, where the president’s visited, our guys are doing better,” Cassidy said.