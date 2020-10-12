One day after Democrat Jaime Harrison broke fundraising records, opponent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) visited Fox & Friends to beg for money. This is at least the third time Graham has used Fox News as a fundraising platform.

Graham called the Amy Comey Barrett confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court that were about to begin “a great day for America.” Never mind that most Americans think the vacancy should be filled after the election.

Graham’s re-election pitch was fear mongering. “If Democrats take over the Senate, the Budget [Committee] chairman will be Bernie Sanders.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade did his part for the effort: “Oh, my goodness.”

Then Graham gave out his website and asked viewers to “Help me. Help yourself by helping me.”

“They will literally change America as we know it,” Graham said (while he pushes to install a Supreme Court justice to change the balance of the court, take away people’s health care in the middle of a pandemic, reverse Roe v. Wade, and probably more).

“They will expand the number of the Supreme Court, they will abolish the Electoral College, which means, Ainsley, South Carolina doesn’t matter anymore. New York and California pick the president. They’re going to make D.C. a state. It’s going to be a parade of horribles,” if the Democrats sweep, Graham continued, sucking up to cohost and Hannity girlfriend, Ainsley Earhardt.

Earhardt returned the sucking up, saying “South Carolina’s very proud of you.” She has claimed to want to be a “tough journalist” “not in the tank for anyone,” but she further slobbered: “You are a superstar in South Carolina and all over the country for Republicans.” She was referring to Graham’s ramming through the last Trump Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

If Graham is such a superstar, why is he locked in a tight race with Jaime Harrison? The Cook Political Report has just labeled the race a toss up. Prior to April 30, the seat was “solid” Republican.

“Liberals hate my guts,” Graham whined. “I’ve been a friend of Trump, no worse in the liberal world than to try to help Trump. They’re trying to buy South Carolina.” He repeated the name of his website to “help me fight back.”

Kilmeade nodded in agreement.

Graham went on to rail against the “terrible” Green New Deal and Medicare for All. Then he repeated the name of his website for the third time, adding “if you want to help me, help me by going to my website.”

“Good luck,” cohost Steve Doocy said.

Last month, Graham begged for money at least twice on Fox News. Here's why, from yesterday's New York Times:

Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.

...

Mr. Harrison did not so much break a fund-raising record as shatter it: Before this year, the biggest quarterly haul for a Senate candidate was $38 million, raised by former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas during his unsuccessful challenge to Senator Ted Cruz in 2018. Mr. Harrison blew past that by nearly $20 million, raising more than twice as much in a single quarter as Mr. Graham reported raising in the previous six quarters combined. (Mr. Graham has not yet announced his third-quarter numbers.

You can watch the fundraising appeal below, from the October 12, 2020 Fox & Friends.

(Graham image via screen grab)