Jared Kushner, nepotism and white privilege poster child, had some thoughts on Fox & Friends about how Blacks should pull themselves up from their bootstraps and stop complaining.

The totally unqualified “senior adviser” in the White House, who is at least partly responsible for the Trump administration’s epic coronavirus fiasco - which he called “a great success story” – offered his deepest privileged and pampered thoughts on inequality.

The son-in-law of the guy who repeatedly claims he may have done more for Blacks than Abraham Lincoln visited Fox & Friends to crow that some of Trump’s best friends are Black. Or in this case, some of his most complimentary rappers are. Or at least one is, as the last one, 50 Cent, has backtracked.

But after Ice Cube appeared as the “Power Player of the Week” on this week's Fox News Sunday, Fox & Friends hosted Kushner to show off his Black bona fides. (Not mentioned was that Ice Cube said he’s undecided about whom he’ll vote for in the presidential election).

Unfortunately, Jared put his foot in his Black Whisperer mouth before the segment was over.

First, Kushner painted Black Lives Matter demonstrators as polarizing whiners, while pretending he’s not the son-in-law of probably the most polarizing, whining man in America.

KUSHNER: There’s been a lot of discussion about the issues that were needed in the Black community for the last years, but particularly it intensified after the George Floyd situation and you saw a lot of people who were just virtue signaling, they’d go on Instagram and cry or they would, you know, put a slogan on their jersey or write something on a basketball court. And quite frankly, that was doing more to polarize the country than it was to bring people forward.

You solve problems with solutions and one of the things I respected about Ice Cube is he actually went and said, OK, what are the policies that are gonna, that are needed in order to solve the problems that everyone’s complaining about. He put forward his proposal.

Or to put it another way, Ice Cube wasn’t a “complainer” like the rest of the Black Lives Matter advocates. The Fox & Friends lickspittles must have been too entranced with the idea of Kushner having a productive policy discussion with a rapper to notice that he had just taken a backhanded swipe at most of the Black community. Or maybe they just didn’t care.

Kushner continued with more obvious scorn:

And again, one thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.

While I was writing this post, NewsHounds' Brian alerted me to the backlash Kushner has received, including these tweets:

Jared Kushner speaks as if Black people are lazy complainers who don't want to be successful. This blatant DISRESPECT shows he has NO understanding of the Black community and its challenges that have spanned centuries. You can't "fix" these problems from this level of ego. pic.twitter.com/fmILMVbrzY — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 26, 2020

Jared Kushner is the face of white privilege and nepotism. He doesn't want to change our racist, broken system because he benefits from it.



He’s the last person that should be lecturing the Black community on the value of “hard work.” https://t.co/KyuTgPZv9a — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) October 26, 2020

Born on third base, thinks he hit a triple. Few in US history have been given as much wealth or power without having to earn a thing as Jared Kushner. His father-in-law gave him the position he is failing at miserably, with deadly consequences. We will remember his casual racism. https://t.co/V8pZxFsfow — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 26, 2020

You can watch Kushner inadvertently reveal his disdain for African Americans in the full interview below, from the October 26, 2020 Fox & Friends.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)