Lou Dobbs “celebrated” the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with a hate mongering tirade that should have gotten him fired

DOBBS: The radical Dims are now crazed and they’re frenzied. … Rather than accepting our Constitutional norms, the Dims, of course, have fallen into the grip of a psychological collapse. They didn’t get their way. …

No they’re threatening to pack the court, do whatever they can to destroy the republic. Just take a listen to the rhetoric, to what they’ve been saying and threatening.

Clips of Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer, Chris Coons, and Richard Blumenthal were played, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, threatening judicial reforms. As if that were somehow treasonous.

DOBBS: Those are, quite simply, the enemies of the people. They are threatening the American people, they’re threatening our government and our way of life.

He played a clip of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) asking Democrats to “please” not “burn down” the Senate with reforms.

Not enough vitriol there for “patriotic” Dobbs. He called Sasse “a sop” and whined about “other weak-kneed RINOs.” In a moment of unintended irony, Dobbs called Democrats “the party of hate.”

DOBBS: It’s a party that is becoming intensely hateful, and the party of hate is in pursuit of absolute power. The left would upend all of the rules, all of our laws to suit their needs.

Maybe Dobbs needs to read up on his civics and the Constitution. Congress decides how many justices sit on the Supreme Court, not the Constitution. If Democrats hold the House and re-take the Senate – well, elections have consequences, eh?

You can watch Dobbs’ jaw-dropping hate for his fellow Americans below, from Fox Business Network’s October 27, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.