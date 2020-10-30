Jeanine Pirro never provided any concrete evidence of Joe Biden’s wrongdoing but that didn’t stop her from throwing as much mud as she could fling in a four-minute Fox & Friends appearance. Cohost Steve Doocy never pointed out that Fox’s own reporter and a legal expert have debunked the so-called scandal.

As Ellen has previously noted, a Fox fave legal expert, Jonathan Turley, told Fox & Friends two days ago that there’s no evidence either Hunter Biden or father Joe Biden have committed a crime, even if the allegations leveled by conservatives are true. Fox’s own reporter has debunked the allegations against Joe Biden by Hunter Biden’s former business associate, Tony Bobulinski.

Yesterday, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith suggested to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel (who was also unable to come up with any evidence of wrongdoing) that Republicans need to come up with a better message for Trump’s re-election.

Even Trump toady Doocy suggested that the latest news, that the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden and his business associates for money laundering, is not a political winner. “This would be an October surprise, but for an October surprise, it’s got to get coverage and it’s not getting covered,” he said.

But that did not dampen Pirro’s enthusiasm. She insisted there must be a crime somewhere, even if her only “evidence” was innuendo and a family relationship.

By the way, Pirro is hardly in a good position to point fingers here. Or maybe she’s just projecting. She was married for 32 years to a man with alleged mob ties, who went to jail for tax fraud, while they were married. She co-signed some of the couple’s tax returns.

But here’s how Pirro did her best to make political hay:

PIRRO: How could the FBI not be investigating Hunter Biden for money laundering? How about tax evasion? How about a FARA violation and lobbying and conspiracy and RICO and two of his partners who are already in jail? One’s in jail, the other one’s on his way.

The guy was conducting business like a thug in Europe, Russia, China. He was the attorney for the head of a Chinese energy company which had complete connections to the Chinese Communist party, and he is the one who’s telling everyone that my father pretty much approves everything. …

Joe Biden is meeting with people behind, you know, in a dark bar behind a column, so no one can see him, and you have to just wonder how do the Bidens - I mean how do they justify this? How they justify it? They have a compliant media that absolutely refuses to cover it, and yet if they did something simple like investigated the number of houses that Joe Biden has - the guy has been in government for 47 years, his wife is a teacher and they’ve got all of these houses. …

He’s got to be compromised. Hunter Biden is blackmailable from day one, even according to the little we know from the laptop. …

I suspect that there’s a long road ahead of us in terms of the criminality and Joe Biden’s use of American influence and American taxpayers dollar…

Doocy made no challenge but he didn’t ask for more, either. He changed the subject to ask who will be her guests on tomorrow night’s show. After the promo, she forecast violence over the election and made an ominous prediction that “President Trump’s gonna put an end to it once and for all.”

You can watch it below, from the October 30, 2020 Fox & Friends.