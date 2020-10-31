Tucker Carlson dishonestly suggested that a coronavirus-themed horror movie, Songbird, dramatizes exactly what Dr. Anthony Fauci wants for America.

This is how The Guardian describes the upcoming movie:

Songbird, directed by Adam Mason and produced by Michael Bay – , AKA the guy known for directing bombastic blockbusters like Transformers, Pearl Harbor and Armageddon – portrays a love story between Nico (Riverdale’s KJ Apa) and Sara (Sofia Carson) during America’s 214th week of lockdown in 2024, as a late-stage version of “Covid-23” mutates to infect people’s brains.

The film appears to extract the worst of the past six months, strip it of sensitivity and then paint it on doubly thick in big-budget, Hollywoodized, exaggerated style. In the trailer a Los Angeles billboard ticks up to 8.4m deaths, infected Americans are forced into quarantine camps, and sanitation “police” raid homes for suspected patients.

Clearly, this is what Dr. Fauci is desperately trying to avoid as cases explode across the country and public health experts warn of dire shortages of supplies and medical personnel.

But Carlson would rather gin up hate – and possibly threats – toward Fauci than try to address the problem, probably because that would acknowledge that Dear Leader Donald Trump is wrong when he says we are “rounding the corner.” Or maybe it's just a natural extension of Carlson’s blood lust.

CARLSON: [Fauci] wants you to wear a mask. He wants you to stop shaking hands with one another after three thousand years. He wants to cancel Thanksgiving and probably the rest of the holiday season, too. Bye, Christmas!

But get used to it because Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it may be years before we get back to normal, if ever. So what would that look like, exactly, this new Fauci-designed society we’re gonna live in?

Carlson brought on Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox’s medical propagandist who has a new book with the ironic partial title, “the power of science.” You may recall Siegel likened the coronavirus to “at worst” the flu, promoted hydroxychloroquine as a treatment until he didn’t, and told viewers it’s “almost impossible” to die from coronavirus if you’re under 70 .(Tell that to the family and friends of the 44,665 Americans under 60 have already died from COVID-19).

SIEGEL: Listen, fear corrodes. We got enough fear now, as I write in my book, without having made-up fear forced on us, thrust on us.

Unless, of course, it’s Tucker Carlson ginning it up against Dr. Fauci.

You can watch the whole discussion below, from the October 30, 2020 Tucker Carlson Tonight.