Fox News is actively working to sabotage the election results on Donald Trump's behalf.

Media Matters explains:

With the presidential election still up in the air as ballots continue to be counted in key states, President Donald Trump and his propagandists at Fox News are seeking to reduce confidence in the election tallies in order to build a case to toss out Democratic ballots and steal the election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a sizable lead in the popular vote that is expected to increase as more votes are counted in states that have been called for his campaign. But Trump, while holding a small lead in several key states for the electoral vote, falsely declared victory overnight. Trump made baseless claims of voter fraud during a White House appearance, declared that his campaign will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” and added, “We want all voting to stop.”

Trump’s early advantage from Election Day votes in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania is being whittled away as election officials tabulate millions of mail-in ballots that overwhelmingly skew toward Democrats. Election experts have long anticipated this “red mirage” -- and Trump has publicly laid the groundwork for his legal response for at least as long. He has been pushing dire conspiracy theories about Democrats trying to steal the election with mail-in ballots since the spring, repeatedly threatening to use the courts to seek to throw out those legally cast ballots.

This morning, as Media Matters noted, Trump’s Fox Friends trotted out a parade of Trump-supporting contributors, such as Newt Gingrich, Jason Chaffetz and Mike Huckabee, to do the propagandizing. It’s worth highlighting Fox’s sly maneuver of letting the contributors do the dirty work so that the network can hide behind a fig leaf of “just presenting opinions.”

That gambit continued on America’s Newsroom, supposedly an objective news show, which is to say it’s only less Trumpy than Fox & Friends. Today, for example, guest Bill McGurn, a Wall Street Journal columnist and a Fox News contributor, appeared in a segment FoxNews.com helpfully called, “Pennsylvania ‘invited’ litigation with ballot deadline extension rules: McGurn.” It just so happens Pennsylvania is Trump’s last hope for winning re-election.

Anchor Trace Gallagher framed the discussion with an introduction saying that the state's Democratic governor and Republican legislature are “at odds over this law that you can accept absentee ballots coming in after Election Day.” Gallagher conveniently failed to mention that Republicans want to prevent the counting of legitimate ballots mailed on or before Election Day but delayed in the mail. In other words, he legitimized the GOP attempt to invalidate mail-in ballots.

Instead of taking a stand for democracy, McGurn suggested something nefarious was afoot in continuing to count votes.

MCGURN: This is the worst outcome, where everyone goes to vote and then overnight, people are counting votes, we don’t know what’s going on and results change.

Yes, of course, results change when votes are counted. But Gallagher said nothing. So McGurn continued baselessly suggesting something is wrong.

MCGURN: And while we should do everything to try to prevent that but again, Pennsylvania and other states invited this.

In fact, it’s the Republicans who invited this by obstructing efforts – all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court - to give democracy a bit of leeway in tallying a surge of mail-in votes during a pandemic when the mail is slow.

Gallagher didn't mention that, either.

You can watch Fox put its thumb on the scale of democracy below, from the November 4, 2020 America’s Newsroom.