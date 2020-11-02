After a series of sneering jokes about Joe Biden, Mike Huckabee and the Fox & Friends Trump toadies attacked the media for not turning the nothingburger of Hunter Biden’s laptop into Watergate.

Huckabee joined Trump’s favorite morning show yesterday in a final get-out-the-vote effort for Dear Leader. Huckabee claimed a recent poll found Trump with a seven-point lead in Iowa because the state is “beginning to realize Joe Biden’s not ready, he’s not fit to be president.”

“For 47 years he’s been in Washington and he’s not going to suddenly, in Year 48, come up with ideas that he failed to come up with in 47 years,” Huckabee continued.

Then it was time to stump for Trump. Huckabee said, “They look at Donald Trump’s record, they say this man has accomplished something. He’s not a politician, he’s not owned by anybody, he’s not obligated to anybody except the American people.”

While he was at it, Huckabee also stumped for Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate, including Joni Ernst (R-IA). He mentioned, “Martha McSally in Arizona, Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. These are Senate races where the Democrats have poured over $100 million each in these states.”

Then came his special brand of humor. Calling it “breaking” news, he said, “There are long lines today, but they’re not at the polls, there are long lines, people standing in line at the confessional apologizing for early voting for Joe Biden.”

Cohost Steve Doocy laughed a little.

“Mark Kelly leads McSally in Arizona, and Lindsey Graham is in a tight race in South Carolina,” Huckabee added.

Huckabee never mentioned one accomplishment of Trump’s.

Huckabee kept going: “I’m going to say it again, mark my words, Donald Trump is going to still be president come January 20. He will win the election, and I think it will be substantial. … Look at the crowds, look at the enthusiasm. Trump voters will swim across the river at flood stage. Joe Biden walks out to a parking lot, steps up to a microphone and screams at a dozen cars.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade laughed heartily.

Huckabee offered up more of his humor: “I went out trick or treating. I decided I’d go as Joe Biden, and I went around to several parking lots near my home and I just stood up and yelled at empty cars.”

“Get off my lawn!” Doocy quipped.

Ainsley Earhardt laughed and said, “Honk if you like my message.”

Earhardt brought up the laptop. “This is a security nightmare for Hunter Biden and for the Biden family. The laptop, allegedly.”

Doocy chimed in, “The laptop from hell.”

Earhardt repeated, “The laptop from hell.”

“That doesn’t exist according to most networks,” Kilmeade whined.

“I wonder if Adam Schiff’s number is in there as well because he says all of this is nothing more than Russian disinformation,” Huckabee wisecracked.

“Right,” Earhardt agreed.

Huckabee ratcheted up the divisive hate mongering. “Let me tell you I bet whose numbers and contacts are in that laptop. Every basic reporter in the mainstream media with whom they have such great relations – and they’re probably scared to death their names are going to be in there with some e-mails and some text messages that could be very revealing.”

Kilmeade called it “ridiculous” it’s not being covered in the press.

Huckabee said it’s “singularly, the most explosive political story probably in the last 50 years. I mean, it really is.”

Really? Off the top of my head, I can name Watergate, Iran-Contra, Iraq WMD’s, the Mueller investigation, Trump’s impeachment.

Furthermore, legal expert Jonathan Turley told Fox & Friends last week that there’s “no evidence” of any crimes by the Bidens. Fox’s own reporter also debunked the accusations against Joe Biden. The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper found that even Trump voters can’t explain what Biden did wrong.

Today, FiveThirtyEight calculates Biden has an 89% chance of winning.

But none of the Trump lickspittles mentioned any of that.

You can watch the propaganda below, from the November 1, 2020 Fox & Friends.