"Pro-life" Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) shrugged off the surging number of COVID cases and deaths in her state and boasted that she’s done a heckuva job protecting South Dakotans.

Appearing on Fox’s Your World show yesterday, Noem predicted a Donald Trump win in Florida, Ohio and North Carolina at least partly because of, not in spite of, his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

After she claimed Joe Biden will “literally destroy our economy and our way of life,” she signaled she was just fine with the pandemic literally destroying lives - and that we should be, too.

NOEM: The science tells us that we can’t stop this virus. And then we’ve also seen the media use it as a tool to push an agenda. I have never in my life seen them use fear to control people the way that they have during this pandemic. People deserve to have the facts. They also deserve to be trusted and to use personal responsibility to protect their families’ health but also to keep their businesses open,.

When you have leaders overstep their authority in a time of crisis, that’s when you break this country, and Joe Biden has said that he will shut this country down again. That is not an authority that he has, and I wouldn’t have been able to do my job the last seven, eight months in South Dakota if Joe Biden had been in the White House.

FACT CHECK: Biden has not called for a shutdown. On Monday, he said, “You don’t have to shut things down, in an interview with an Orlando, Florida TV station. Host Neil Cavuto did not correct her.

Noem went on to boast about her handling of the pandemic:

NOEM: We have taken care of people, had the health needs met of individuals and done the best that we could.

FACT CHECK: South Dakota is second only to North Dakota in the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, as CNN’s Chris Cillizza recently pointed out.

Today, The New York Times reports there have been an average of 1,161 new coronavirus cases per day in South Dakota, “an increase of 59 percent from the average two weeks earlier.” The death rate is up 69% over the last two weeks.

You can watch "pro-life" Noem’s pro-death agenda below, from the November 3, 2020 Your World.