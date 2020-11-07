“Objective” Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher used a mocking voice but his words supported fundraising for the Republican Georgia runoff fund, whose finance chair happens to be Fox News contributor Karl Rove.

Just a few hours after Fox declared Joe Biden the winner (with a banner saying, “JOE BIDEN ELECTED 46TH PRESIDENT,” thus avoiding any trigger of referring to him as “president-elect), the network moved on to help secure the Senate for Republicans.

Guest Todd Young, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, did not exactly sound supportive of Trump’s efforts to contest the election. “Well, look, every legally cast ballot will be counted, it’ll be certified,” he said in response to Gallagher’s request for reaction.

Young quickly moved on to promise that a Republican-held Senate will oppose all of the “radical, socialist” Democratic agenda. “Those things were rejected whole hog” by voters in battleground Senate races,” he said.

However, the Georgia runoff could derail that obstructionism. With Republicans poised to control 50 Senate seats now, the runoff election for both seats in Georgia, on January 5, could throw control of the Senate to the Democrats if they win both races. Or, as Young put it, “That could conceivably be the firewall against these radical Democratic policies.”

Keeping Republican control of the Senate, Young continued, will keep Democrats from nominating and confirming appointments, too. “That’s why we need folks from around the country to contribute,” he added. He then gave out a website where they can do so. He also revealed that Fox News contributor Karl Rove is the national finance chair.

“We’re gonna get this thing done for the American people,” Young vowed. Yeah, always thinking of us. That’s why he voted to destroy Obamacare despite Americans' support.

Before long, Young again urged people to visit the site to donate.

“Everybody should visit and contribute,” Gallagher repeated. He said it in a half mocking tone. But if Gallagher truly wanted to voice his displeasure, he would have said something like, “OK, we got it.”

At the end of the interview, Gallagher pulled a similar maneuver. He “quipped,” “Oh, you didn’t want to plug the fund one more time, Senator? I’m teasing you. I’m teasing you.”

As Gallagher laughed, Young got in one more plug.

You can watch the fundraising during what was supposedly "straight news" below, from Fox's November 7, 2020 coverage of the election.