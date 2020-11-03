In his Election Day visit to Fox & Friends, Donald Trump inadvertently revealed how much he hates this country, or at least what he called its "inner workings.” Of course, there was no challenge from the three lickspittles hosting him.

As I wrote in my previous post, Trump sounded deflated, not like someone who expects to win and possibly doesn’t even want to. That was exemplified in this exchange that began with a sycophantic softball from cohost Ainsley Earhardt:

EARHARDT: Have you loved the job or has it been worth it because you’ve been under so much attack?

TRUMP: Well, it’s been mean, you’ve dealt with horrible people like shifty Schiff and crazy Nancy and cryin’ Chuck Schumer. You deal with some horrible people.

…

You deal with people that are very deceptive but they’ll go, “Mr. President, tell me, who’s the country that’s most difficult to deal with? Is it Russia? Is it China? Is it North Korea? Sir, is it North Korea?” And I go, “No, well, by far, the most difficult country to deal with is the U.S. It’s not even close.” And they all say, “You’ve got to be kidding.” And I say, “No, I’m actually probably not kidding.”

No, we have very, very deceptive people. We have some people that, you know, I think they have – I think they’re sick in some ways. Like with Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff is a sick person. And we deal with him. You know, we just deal with him. But it’s a shame. It’s a shame.

Rather than challenge that load of animosity toward our country – from the guy ostensibly seeking four more years to head it! – cohost Brian Kilmeade said, “Right.”

Then, after Trump added, “But the inner workings of the U.S. – very difficult,” Kilmeade changed the subject.

You can see yet another reason why Trump should not be re-elected below, from the November 3, 2020 Fox & Friends.

BUT FIRST, IF YOU HAVE NOT ALREADY VOTED, MAKE SURE TO DO SO TODAY! Information about where to go, what documents are needed, hours, etc. – IS HERE.

NEED HELP? HAVE A QUESTION OR A PROBLEM? You can check out the non-partisan Election Protection website here. They have a hotline and offer help in many languages (hotline numbers are below).

Voting rights information from the ACLU:

If the polls close while you’re still in line, stay in line – you have the right to vote.

If you make a mistake on your ballot, ask for a new one.

If the machines are down at your polling place, ask for a paper ballot.

If you run into any problems or have questions on Election Day, call the Election Protection Hotline: English: 1-866-OUR-VOTE / 1-866-687-8683 Spanish: 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA / 1-888-839-8682 Arabic: 1-844-YALLA-US / 1-844-925-5287 For Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Urdu, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, or Vietnamese: 1-888-274-8683



Long lines at a poll? Ask Pizza to the Polls to bring free food.