In an Election Day visit to his Fox & Friends lapdogs, a deflated-sounding Donald Trump couldn’t stop talking about the size of his rally crowds.

Neither Trump nor his Fox Friends sounded like they expected a win: “It’s been a great run,” he said. And he ran through a litany of his greatest hits including downplaying the coronavirus crisis:



TRUMP: We built the greatest economy in the world. It was horribly interrupted by …[t]he plague from China. … We’re coming out with vaccines the likes of which nobody’s ever seen before. … We will ultimately get rid of the China plague. … It affects the elderly. … Barron Trump … had it for about two seconds. It just went through him.

Co-lapdog Ainsley Earhardt asked what the “big surprises” are for today that he had promised. Trump’s answer was bizarre.

TRUMP: So, I’m doing a big series of phone calls and to some really good people. You’re the first one, by the way, but I’m doing a big series of calls and in doing the calls, I’m gonna be talking to some people that really – you know that have been very important – both to me, important, you know, some very important calls, and some people that have been very loyal to me over the years. You know, I like those people, too. Even if I reach about 15 people, that’s OK with me. And I’m also gonna go off ,probably to Virginia, we have a headquarters in Virginia, just to say thank you to all of the people.

Without urging anyone to go vote for him, Trump said he thinks he’ll win Texas, Florida and Arizona “very big” and “do very well” in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and “everywhere.”

“We’re seeing trends,” he added.

“Right,” co-lapdog Brian Kilmeade said. Then he gave Trump a virtual hug:

KILMEADE: I think the country respects somebody that was willing to work to get something and I think no one doubts your work ethic. What you’ve done is almost impossible. Those five events yesterday. The 14 events in 72 hours. I can’t imagine anyone else being, doin’ it and standing up and then being on for two hours in front of 25,000 people. I don’t think even your biggest detractor would not be in awe of that.

Co-lapdog Steve Doocy did his part: “They are suggesting that you may declare victory if the early numbers favor you. At what point will you declare victory?” he asked.

Fortunately, Trump did not talk about rigged votes or fraud.

TRUMP: When there’s victory. … I think we’ll have victory. But only when there’s victory. I mean, there’s no reason to play games. And I think we’ll have victory. I think – you know, I look at it as being a very, um, you know, a very solid chance at winning here. I don’t know what the chances are. I don’t know how they rate the chances. But I think we have a very solid chance of winning.

Trump continued by arguing that his “tremendous crowd size” is why he’ll be a winner.

TRUMP: And I think a lot of that has to do with the tremendous crowd size. …

Tucker did a piece on it last night, on these incredible crowds, these massive crowds. You know, it hasn’t taken place ever in history, in the history of our country what we’ve done in terms of crowd size … [It’s] the ultimate poll. …

There’s so much love in those rallies. Nobody’s seen anything like it. … It’s been incredible, actually.

As Doocy was trying to end the discussion, Trump returned to the subject, like fat Elvis reminiscing about one of his greatest hits:

TRUMP: It’s been an honor and there’s been such love, it has been. And it’s love on both sides. I mean, you have 30, 40,000 more people in this, you know, big area and you feel the love. It’s so incredible.

It’s – and that’s what I’m telling you. Tucker did an unbelievable piece. He got it! He figured it out. ‘Cause it’s never happened before in the history of our country. Never anything like this.

You know, when Biden goes and he has 20 or 30 people, it’s not so different from a lot of other people. If Ronald Reagan came in to do a rally, because he was a popular guy, if he had 200 or 300 people, that’s fine, that’s like, you know, anticipated. Usually, they’d go to a ballroom and they’d have it in a ballroom. I’m coming in and we’re having 45,000 people. You had to see the rally we had the other night in Miami. Ended at one o’clock in the morning. But people didn’t leave. They didn’t want to leave. It’s truly been amazing.

It almost made me feel sorry for him. But more than that, it provided another snapshot of why this narcissist should not be in office four more years, especially not during a pandemic he thinks is less important than his crowd size!

So if you haven’t already, MAKE SURE TO VOTE!!! Find all the information you need to vote here.

Once you’ve voted, you can pat yourself and watch who will surely go down as the worst occupant of the White House ever, from the November 3, 2020 Fox & Friends.