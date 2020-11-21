Brian Williams had the perfect response to Geraldo Rivera’s suggestion that a potential COVID-19 vaccine be called “the Trump.”

Williams played a clip of Rivera suggesting that "Trump" become the generic name for the coronavirus vaccine:

RIVERA: You know, make it like "Have you gotten your Trump yet?" It will be a nice gesture to him, and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you gotten your Trump yet? Yeah, I got my Trump, I’m fine. I wish we could honor him in that way because he’s definitely the prime architect of this Operation Warp Speed and but for him, we’d still be waiting into the grim winter for these amazing, miraculous breakthroughs.

What followed was devastating, deadpan sarcasm:

WILLIAMS: It’s possible we just don’t give the president enough credit for his FDR-like devotion to tackling this virus. His laser-like focus, his daily devotion, the sympathy he’s forever expressing to the families of the quarter-million dead. Even the way the president lectures us in that way to please wear a mask and stop the spread. And he’s always advocated injections.

Geraldo may be on to something. What Trump Steaks did for the hungry, what Trump water did for the thirsty in our nation, what Trump University did to lift up the uneducated in our country - well, along comes “Trump, the vaccine.”

Possibilities, I think you’ll agree, are endless.

In case you’ve forgotten about Trump's history, The New York Daily News ran a nice summary of Trump’s “many, many business failures" in February, 2016. Trump Steaks? “[T]he Trump Steakhouse in Las Vegas even got shut down for a bit following more than 50 health code violations.” Trump Water? It “fizzled.” Trump University? It “allegedly swindled some students for up to $35,000.” Trump agreed to pay $25 million to settle fraud claims before he took office.

You can watch Williams’ destroy Rivera below, from MSNBC’s November 20, 2020 The 11th Hour with Brian Williams.