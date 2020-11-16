Lou Dobbs lectured Jason Chaffetz with a radical declaration of war on the Department of Justice, the FBI, the entire intelligence community, the Republican Party and Republican senators while Chaffetz provided a perfect profile in cowardice and said nothing.

It’s not clear from the video exactly what Chaffetz said before the video clip below begins. But it’s very clear from Dobbs' response that he was telling Chaffetz to up his pro-Trump radicalism. Chaffetz, who was anti-Trump until it became more expedient (and now, as a Fox News contributor, more lucrative) to be a Trump supporter, nodded silently. He hardly looked as though he were in enthusiastic agreement, though.

DOBBS: You and I both know the word 'game' is frequently used, and I'm not in any way criticizing you for using it, but this is far more than a game. This is a war, this is a battle for the control of our government and for the future of this nation. I think it is nothing less, and I think that everyone in the Republican Party needs to understand that this president is the leader, it is his presidency at stake. The next four years for this nation, but it is truly the nation at stake.

And if we let stand, if this corrupt Justice Department leadership, this corrupt FBI leadership – and for all I know, the entire counterintelligence and spy agencies of this country are corrupt as well because their leaders certainly were under Obama and they persisted without a single whistleblower stepping forward.

This is a deeply troubling time. And it appears the Republican Party - so many voices have been intimidated that you hear more crickets than you do senators standing up for this president, standing up for free and fair elections.

My God, you know, this isn’t Venezuela. This is, or at least what’s left of America.

You can watch Dobbs’ hatred for America in the name of love for Donald Trump below, from Fox Business Network’s November 16, 2020 Lou Dobbs Tonight, via Media Matters.

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)