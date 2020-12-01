“Objective” Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer referred to Donald Trump’s recent interview with Maria Bartiromo as “interesting,” despite the fact that Hemmer’s own colleagues ripped it apart as full of lies.

Although Bartiromo disgraced herself by validating Trump’s 45 minutes of lies about the 2020 presidential election, Fox’s Eric Shawn and guest Hans Nichols, of Axios, shredded the interview in a later show. Anchor Eric Shawn concluded the eight-minute, brutal fact check by saying that Trump “can’t process the fact that someone who he thinks is so inferior to him won the election,”

But at the end of yesterday’s Bill Hemmer Reports, the anchor said Trump “had a lot of very interesting things to say” in the Bartiromo interview.

You can watch Hemmer whitewash Trump’s lies and Bartiromo’s reprehensible sycophancy below, from the November 30, 2020 Bill Hemmer Reports.