Fox's Charles Hurt shrugged off the Supreme Court’s kibosh to Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election and signaled there’s no end in sight to the right-wing assault on democracy.

In case you missed it, the Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit asking that the election results be overturned in four battleground states that Biden won. The New York Times called the rejection “the latest and most significant setback for Mr. Trump in a litigation campaign that was rejected by courts at every turn.” The Times also noted:

There will continue to be scattered litigation brush fires around the nation from Mr. Trump’s allies, but as a practical matter the Supreme Court’s action puts an end to any prospect that Mr. Trump will win in court what he lost at the polls.

Do not expect Trump and his band of cultists to put on their big boy pants and show some respect for the rule of law or democracy. According to Hurt, the SCOTUS ruling only means it’s time to change arenas for “a very healthy, important fight.”

Hurt joined Special Report's supposedly objective coverage of the Supreme Court decision even though he has no apparent credentials on the subject – other being a Trump lover and America hater.

HURT: It ends, you know, this legal wrangling of this case but it doesn’t end the political wrangling of this case. And the president still has a lot of political room – and he will continue to make the argument that there were real problems with this election. Exploiting the pandemic to start this mass mail-in voting drive, which raises lots of concerns and I think caused a lot more opportunity for fraud in an election than in a regular election – all of that is gonna continue and that’s a very healthy, important political fight to have. It’s just that now it's gonna be in the political realm as opposed to the legal realm.

In fact, that new battle has already begun. From The Times:

Despite the court ruling, Mr. Trump’s campaign plans to continue describing the election outcome as illegitimate. On Friday night, it announced that it would be running ads on YouTube, which has started accepting political ads again after a moratorium, making that very case.

You can watch Hurt below, from Fox’s December 11, 2020 Special Report.